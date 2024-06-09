On the Site:
Two-story liquor store opens in SLC

Jun 9, 2024, 9:37 AM

A new two-story liquor store is pictured in Salt Lake City...

The new Salt Lake City liquor store opens June 3, 2024. (Heather Peterson, KSL NewsRadio)

(Heather Peterson, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER PETERSON, KSLNEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —  A new, two-story liquor store opened Monday in Salt Lake City at Broadway and Edison. It’s replacing the old, one-story building near Pioneer Park.

Michelle Schmitt, with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, said two stories mean more money for the public services. The money will fund things like roadwork, education and health.

“So, this store we do anticipate increased revenue for a number of factors,” Schmitt said. “That will just be more revenue sent back to the state of Utah.”

The new store is expected to make $13 million in the 2025 fiscal year. About $6 million of that would go back to state and local governments.

A local economy boost

Schmitt said the new store will be great for tourists.

“They (tourists) boost our economy. They spend their money at these hospitality businesses,” she said. “We really want to make sure that when they come to town, they have a great experience visiting that key location, downtown state liquor store.”

Additionally, Schmitt said the store will be an asset to local businesses. She expects local restaurants and hotels to account for 20% of DABS store sales.

“We also serve those business owners, those restaurants, those bars and other hospitality businesses. They rely on the DABS for those products that they then sell it in their establishment,” Schmitt said.

The new store opens its doors to the public at 11:00 a.m.

