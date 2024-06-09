One dead, one critical after head-on motorcycle crash in Tooele County

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident Saturday in Lake Point.

Sgt. Brandon Light with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday at 7000 North and Center Street.

Two men were riding on a motorcycle when it collided head-on with a car traveling in the opposite direction, but it’s unclear who crossed over the center line, Light said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the car was unharmed.

Both men were 20 years of age, but authorities did not give their names.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.