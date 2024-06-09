Gun violence prevention event converts unwanted firearms into gardening tools

SALT LAKE CITY — Local non-profit and advocate group Gun Violence Prevention Center held its annual Guns to Gardens event Saturday, which aims to give gun-owners a way to dispose of unwanted or damaged guns while also preventing them from falling into unsafe hands.

GVPC worked in collaboration with RAWtools to host the event Saturday at First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City where gun owners could drop their unwanted firearms off so they could be remade into gardening tools.

“As gun violence continues to increase in Utah and has become the number one cause of death for our children, the GVPC offers a peaceful option to gettingunwated firamrs out of circulation,” said Terri Gilfilan, GVPC board chair. “Our Guns to Gardens event is a safe and sustainable opportunity to dismantle unwanted firarms and to transformt them into beautiful and usable garden tools.”

The event aims to spread awareness of the potential danger that could be caused if guns are not disposed of properly.

The GVPC made clear that it does not strike citizen’s rights to responsibly own guns for “legitimate purposes,” but stated its belief that guns can pose “significant risks.” With gun violence hitting a record high in the U.S., it highlighted unintentional injuries or death, suicide, theft, and other forms of misuse.

Donators were instructed to bring their unloaded guns in the trunk of their cars to the church, and were offered thank you gift cards from the organization after donating.