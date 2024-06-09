On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Mandatory conscription and subway stations as bunkers: Germany outlines wartime plans

Jun 9, 2024, 11:01 AM

A German armed forces solider during the "National Guardian" military exercise at the Bundeswehr's ...

A German armed forces solider during the "National Guardian" military exercise at the Bundeswehr's tank training grounds on April 18. (Sean Gallup, Getty Images)

(Sean Gallup, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SOPHIE TANNO AND NADINE SCHMIDT, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) Conscription, rationing, and subway stations turned into bunkers. For the first time since the Cold War, Germany has updated its plans should conflict erupt in Europe, with ministers citing the threat posed by Russia.

The 67-page document, known as the Framework Directive for Overall Defense and released this week, envisions the complete transformation of daily life for German citizens in the event of war.

It is a further sign of how Germany, which has had a staunchly anti-militaristic stance since World War II, has been forced to adapt its security and military policy in the wake of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Under wartime conditions, mandatory conscription into the army would be reinstated and skilled laborers aged over 18 could be made to work certain jobs including in bakeries and post offices – as well as being prevented from quitting their jobs. Doctors, psychologists, nurses and vets may also be repurposed in military and civil service roles.

Rationing would also be brought in. In the event of dwindling food supplies, the government would stockpile food to provide citizens with “one hot meal a day” for an undisclosed period of time, according to the document. Federal reserves would include foods like rice, pulses and condensed milk.

Other key resources such as petrol and oil could also be rationed with coupons if they become scarce.

It also outlines civil protection measures including transforming underground stations into makeshift bunkers and preparing hospitals for an influx of patients.

Unveiling the plans, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said it was necessary for her country to arm itself better in the face of Russian aggression.

“The Russian aggression has completely changed the security situation in Europe – first and foremost among our eastern EU and NATO partners such as in the Baltic States, but also due to hybrid threats such as cyber attacks, espionage and disinformation here,” she said.

“In addition to all the protective measures of our security authorities and military deterrence and defense, we must therefore also further strengthen civil protection.”

The document warns that Germany’s hospitals would have to prepare to treat large numbers of patients over a long period of time.

It adds that, if war breaks out, the German population cannot count on “government-organized help” to be provided immediately, due to the possibility “of damage occurring simultaneously at a large number of locations.”

Therefore, it says, civilians must be ready to help themselves first, as well as provide help to neighbors where possible.

Basements, underground car parks and subway stations should be used as temporary bunkers, the document states, adding that attacks could occur with “extremely short warning times.”

Germany’s broadcast and digital media will be required by law to share important government information immediately. As Germany’s state broadcaster, Deutsche Welle would be legally obliged to provide the government with information regarding broadcasting times for the announcement of new laws, regulations and updates.

Authorities will have the power to evacuate civilians to certain areas – although families should not be separated, the document states.

While German weather services are expected to continue even in the event of an emergency, authorities could ban or restrict the publication of forecasts.

‘Ready for war by 2029’

Germany’s updated wartime plans come as Russian President Vladimir Putin presents an ongoing security threat to Europe. His war in Ukraine is well into its second year, with no conclusive end in sight and fears that the conflict could spill over into a wider war involving NATO.

On Wednesday, German Defensive Minister Pistorius was quoted by newspaper Der Spiegel as saying: “We must be ready for war by 2029.”

Pistorius added, “We must not believe that Putin will stop at Ukraine’s borders when he gets that far.”

Similarly, voices from within the British government have expressed the need to be war-ready. Former UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in February stated that “war is coming” to Britain by the end of the decade, as he called for greater investment in defense.

In recent weeks Russia has issued some of its starkest warnings to the West yet, in light of some of Ukraine’s allies giving Kyiv permission to use their weapons to strike limited targets inside Russian territory.

Putin on Wednesday described the provision of Western weaponry as a “very serious and dangerous step,” which he said could result in Moscow arming its enemies.

The Russian leader specifically pointed to a breakdown in Russia’s relations with Germany, claiming that the appearance of German tanks in Ukraine had resulted in an “moral, ethical shock,” because “the attitude towards [Germany] in Russian society had always been very good, very good.”

“Now, when they say that some more missiles will appear that will strike targets on Russian territory, this, of course, is ultimately destroying Russo-German relations,” he added.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

The Utah delegation taking a tour of a geothermal well in Iceland....

Mike Anderson

Utah delegation studies future geothermal potential in Iceland

More than a dozen Utah leaders visited Iceland to understand better how the country uses geothermal and renewable energy, intending to bring that knowledge to the Beehive State.

21 hours ago

American Tyler Thompson Jr, center, sits in court in Kinshasa, Friday, June 7, 2024. Three American...

Christina Malkia, Jessica Donati and Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Two Utahns implicated in a coup attempt in Congo go on trial before a military court

The military trial of 51 suspects, including three Americans, accused of being involved in a coup attempt in Congo last month has opened in the country's capital of Kinshasa.

4 days ago

FILE - Comirnaty, a new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination booster for COVID-19, is displayed at a pharmac...

Jen Christensen, CNN

The FDA tells COVID-19 vaccine makers to update shot to target newest variant

The US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it had advised the makers of the Covid-19 vaccines to formulate their new shots to be a better match for the JN.1 lineage of the coronavirus.

4 days ago

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: A view of the Eiffel Tower as The Olympic Rings are displayed 50 days befo...

Associated Press

Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

The Paris Olympics organizers on Friday unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower.

4 days ago

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE - JUNE 06: U.S. President Joe Biden reaches out to touch a U.S. soldier'...

Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian

Biden calls for solidarity with Ukraine at D-Day anniversary ceremony near the beaches of Normandy

President Joe Biden has marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day by pledging during a ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy that “we will not walk away” from the defense of Ukraine and allow Russia to threaten more of Europe.

5 days ago

Parachutes drop in Carentan-Les-Marais in Normandy, France, Sunday, June 2, 2024, ahead of commemor...

John Leicester, The Associated Press

A mass parachute jump over Normandy kicks off commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Parachutists jumping from World War II-era planes hurled themselves Sunday into now peaceful Normandy skies where war once raged, heralding a week of ceremonies for the fast-disappearing generation of Allied troops who fought from D-Day beaches 80 years ago to Adolf Hitler’s fall, helping free Europe of his tyranny.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Mandatory conscription and subway stations as bunkers: Germany outlines wartime plans