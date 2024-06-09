On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

Wyoming’s Teton Pass suffers ‘catastrophic landslide’ causing likely long-term closure

Jun 9, 2024, 11:55 AM

A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, s...

A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, suffered a massive landslide, causing the roadway to fall completely. Wyoming officials estimate the road closure to be long term. (Wyoming Department of Transportation)

(Wyoming Department of Transportation)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

JACKSON, Wyoming — Just as travelers gear up for summer, a Wyoming highway frequented by surrounding state vacationers suffered a “catastrophic landslide,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said. Wyoming officials said Saturday the repairs would likely cause a long-term closure.

Two separate mudslides underneath Teton Pass, also known as Highway 22, gave out Friday and Saturday causing the closure to span between Wilson and the Idaho state line. The slides occurred just miles from each other, one at milepost 12.8 and the other at post 15.

The first slide began just as a crack in the roadway, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said. It sent crews to repair the cracks, which were then filled before the second part of the highway collapsed. In the meantime, the original crack worsened and gave out completely.

Gordon shared a video that captured continued debris falling from underneath the road after it had taken much of the asphalt with it. Although, he said nobody was hurt, and no equipment was damaged.

The section of road closed would regularly take just over 15 minutes to drive through, and the suggested detour calculates just under two hours.

“WYDOT geologists and engineers will be on site today to conduct an assessment and develop a long-term solution to rebuild the roadway,” Gordon said Saturday. “I recognize the impacts this closure has to Teton County residents, regional commuters and the local economy, and we are in direct communication with local officials.”

Gordon said further updates would be provided pending the road’s analysis.

A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, suffered a massive landslide, causing the roadway to fall completely. Wyoming officials estimate the road closure to be long term. (Wyoming Department of Transportation) A photo from WYDOT shows what the agaency has called a "catastrophic failure" of Highway 22 at milemarker 12.8 on Teton Pass. An "extended closure" is expected. A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, suffered a massive landslide, causing the roadway to fall completely. Wyoming officials estimate the road closure to be long term. (Wyoming Department of Transportation) A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, suffered a massive landslide, causing the roadway to fall completely. Wyoming officials estimate the road closure to be long term. (Wyoming Department of Transportation) A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, suffered a massive landslide, causing the roadway to fall completely. Wyoming officials estimate the road closure to be long term. (Wyoming Department of Transportation)

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

WYDOT officials report a landslide took out part of the road at Teton Pass Saturday morning. (Court...

Carlysle Price

Landslide takes out Teton Pass, officials warn travelers

WYDOT reported a landslide damaged Teton Pass Saturday morning, and travelers should expect detours.

1 day ago

Road buckling on I-15...

Mary Culbertson

I-15 to I-215 connector reopens in Midvale after road buckles due to heat

A portion of I-15 was closed in Midvale due to the road buckling, caused by heat. The I-15 connector to 215 was shut down for hours.

4 days ago

demolished car carrying two people who were killed...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah family shares message on anniversary of deadly road rage crash

The family of a Utah man killed while on a Sunday drive with his girlfriend a year ago in Eagle Mountain, is sharing a message for all drivers —  especially in light of two recent road rage-related deaths.

5 days ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Larry D. Curtis

Woman dead after single-car crash on Old Highway 91

A woman is dead after a single-car crash on Old Highway 91 in southern Utah.

5 days ago

The Nevada State Police said four people died last week in a two-vehicle crash.(Nevada State Police...

Mark Jones

4 people killed in two-vehicle crash in Nevada

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash last week in Nevada, according to the Nevada State Police.

5 days ago

One man is fighting for his life and another is in jail facing aggravated assault charges after the...

Debbie Worthen

Lehi road rage incident sends one man to hospital, another to jail

One man is fighting for his life and another is in jail facing aggravated assault charges after the two became involved in a road rage fight. 

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Wyoming’s Teton Pass suffers ‘catastrophic landslide’ causing likely long-term closure