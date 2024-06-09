On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Two people fall over 10-foot embankment following apparent argument near Sundance

Jun 9, 2024, 12:25 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SUNDANCE — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said two people fell down a 10-foot steep embankment Sunday afternoon as they were hiking near Sundance.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the argument appeared to have been over the right of way on a narrow trail near Mt. Timpanogos.

Cannon said one woman was aided by paramedics Sunday after she called in the incident. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Cannon also said the woman reported having her phone stolen. However, after several pings to locate the phone, it continued to ping in the same general area, according to Cannon.

Later, the complainant told authorities that her phone fell to the ground. She said that it was possible the phone was still in the mountain and not actually stolen.

UHP Cpl. Mike Alexander said the Department of Public Safety was responding with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not give an exact location where the incident occurred, but were searching near the Aspen Grove area.

Police are still trying to locate the other individual involved.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated. 

