Arizona fugitive arrested in Utah at West Valley Maverik

WEST VALLEY CITY — An Arizona fugitive wanted by Arizona officials Sunday was spotted at a Walmart by West Valley City police and subsequently arrested.

Lt. M.T. Johnson said Arizona sent information about “a gentleman who was wanted in a stabbing and in a stolen vehicle.” Johnson said he spotted the stolen car at the Walmart on 5675 W. 6200 South at approximately 7:15 a.m.

The man was identified as Norbert John, 54. Johnson said he was unsure if the person who was stabbed was still alive or if they had died.

Johnson said it wasn’t an active pursuit. Police fell back and allowed a Department of Public Safety helicopter to follow the suspect. Just after 8:30 a.m., police were able to detain and arrest John at a Maverik nearby.

John was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and awaits extradition to Arizona to face charges.