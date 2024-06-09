On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Trump takes stage in Las Vegas for first campaign rally since felony conviction

Jun 9, 2024, 3:03 PM

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a town hall in Phoenix on June 6. Donald Trump’s politica...

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a town hall in Phoenix on June 6. Donald Trump’s political swing through the West continues June 9 with his first campaign rally since his historic conviction at his New York hush money trial last month. (Rick Scuteri, AP via CNN Newsource)

(Rick Scuteri, AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALAYNA TREENE, KRISTEN HOLMES AND KATE SULLIVAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s political swing through the West continues Sunday with his first campaign rally since his historic conviction at his New York hush money trial last month.

The event in Las Vegas follows a flurry of stops for the former president that included high-dollar fundraisers in California and a campaign town hall in Arizona. On Saturday night, he attended a fundraiser in Las Vegas hosted by construction equipment tycoon Don Ahern, a longtime ally.

Trump’s excursion out West comes at a critical juncture for his campaign. The former president is looking to shift the narrative to his general election message after a seven-week-long criminal trial that culminated in his conviction on 34 felony counts related to a hush money scheme to pay off a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

During his visit to Las Vegas, the Trump campaign is expected to launch a new “Latino Americans for Trump” coalition, as it looks to increase its outreach to Hispanic voters ahead of November’s election. The decision to launch the new program in Nevada is no coincidence.

Recent polling has indicated a noticeable shift toward Trump among Hispanic voters, who have traditionally voted Democratic. In a state like Nevada, where Latino voters make up a sizable portion of the electorate, siphoning away some of them could help deliver Trump the critical battleground state, and potentially the White House. Nevada has backed the Democratic nominee for president in four consecutive elections – but Joe Biden carried it by just 2 points in 2020.

“Some of us believe that we might be better positioned in Nevada [this cycle] than we are even in Georgia,” one source close to Trump told CNN.

Trump campaign sources pointed specifically to the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason for their optimism. Nevada was particularly hard hit by the pandemic, given its dependence on tourism and hospitality.

One senior adviser said there are also plans to try and work with the state’s powerful Culinary Workers Union, which has traditionally worked closely with Democrats as part of a massive get-out-the-vote operation crafted by late Nevada Sen. Harry Reid. Last month, the union unendorsed several Democratic state lawmakers over their votes to remove Covid-era cleaning requirements placed on the casino industry.

A critical moment

Immigration, crime and the economy are expected to be a central part of Trump’s speech in Las Vegas, senior Trump advisers told CNN.

“Las Vegas has been hit really hard on a lot of different fronts, especially when it comes to housing costs and home ownership and rising food costs in that region. It’s a really big issue over there,” one of the advisers said.

However, whether Trump can stay on message remains uncertain.

Within moments of taking the stage Thursday at his Phoenix town hall hosted by the conservative group Turning Point Action, Trump railed against his conviction, calling the verdict “rigged” and demanding the courts overturn it.

“Those appellate courts have to step up and straighten things out or we’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told the crowd.

In a series of interviews over the past week, Trump refused to back away from his threats to seek retaliation against his political opponents if he wins the presidency.

“Well, revenge does take time. I will say that,” Trump said in an interview with psychologist Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil. “And sometimes revenge can be justified. Phil, I have to be honest. You know, sometimes it can.”

However, Trump stayed somewhat on message during his remarks at the Phoenix town hall, speaking at length about immigration — an issue Trump’s team views as a core vulnerability for Biden ahead of November.

In a potential attempt to address that vulnerability, Biden announced an executive action last week giving him the authority to effectively shut down the US-Mexico border to asylum seekers entering illegally when a daily threshold of crossings is exceeded. Trump bashed Biden repeatedly over the move during his Phoenix speech, calling it “bullsh*t” and vowing to revoke the new asylum restrictions if reelected.

The Senate factor

In addition to a marquee presidential race, Nevada is also playing host this year to what is expected to be one of the country’s most competitive Senate contests as Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen seeks a second term. Trump has yet to officially endorse in the state’s increasingly ugly GOP Senate primary, and sources said it seems increasingly unlikely he will do so before the intraparty election Tuesday.

Trump has faced pressure to back Sam Brown, a retired Army captain who was severely burned by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. In April, Trump posted on social media that Brown and the former president were the “Clear Choices of Nevada’s Republican Voters and Donors.” But Trump loyalists have bashed Brown for his ties to mainstream Republicans – he was personally recruited to run by Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the head of the Senate GOP campaign arm. Instead, they have encouraged the former president to back Jeff Gunter, Trump’s former ambassador to Iceland.

Gunter was scheduled to attend Saturday’s fundraiser with Trump but Brown was not. Ahern, who hosted the event at his luxury boutique hotel, backed Brown when he unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the state’s other Senate seat in 2022. But Ahern has thrown his support behind Gunter this cycle and has encouraged Trump to do the same.

Dangerous conditions

Trump’s campaign, which has been holding outdoor rallies more frequently in recent months, is bracing for extreme heat on Sunday as temperatures are expected to reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

In preparation, the Trump campaign is doubling the amount of emergency medical staff on site for the rally, adding new misting fans and significantly increasing the amount of water available to attendees, according to a Trump campaign official.

The official said the campaign will provide more than 38,000 bottles of water, 20 Power Breezer misting fans throughout the venue in Sunset Park in Las Vegas, at least one cooling tent with air conditioning and pop-up umbrella tents throughout the space. More metal detectors will also be added to help expedite security lines.

The new precautions being taken come after 12 people were transported to the hospital from Trump’s campaign event in Phoenix due to heat-related illness, a spokeswoman for the Phoenix Fire Department told CNN.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

The outside of the Black Cultural Center at Weber State University in Ogden on Tuesday. It and seve...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Weber State to axe Black, Latino, other cultural centers to comply with new diversity law

Weber State University will eliminate cultural centers for Black, Latino and other students to comply with the new Utah law targeting diversity initiatives.

9 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on May 31, will speak at a town hall on June 6 in Phoenix,...

Steve Contorno, CNN

Trump steps onto campaign trail for first time since his conviction

Trump spoke at a town hall in Phoenix, marking his first campaign appearance since a Manhattan jury last week convicted the presumptive Republican nominee on 34 counts related to a scheme to pay off a porn star ahead of the 2016 election — in a trial that he falsely referred to as “rigged” on Thursday.

3 days ago

A "restroom" sign pictured in the Utah State Capitol on June 5, 2024. The Office of the State Audit...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah auditor’s office finds no evidence of transgender bathroom law violations in four investigations

The Office of the State Auditor in Utah conducted investigations of four possible violations of the new transgender bathroom law, and found no evidence of violation.

4 days ago

FILE - Trump campaign attorney Jim Troupis speaks during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental ...

Scott Bauer, Associated Press

Wisconsin attorney general files felony charges against attorneys, aide who worked for Trump in 2020

Felony forgery charges filed in Wisconsin against two attorneys and an aide who helped submit paperwork falsely saying that former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state in 2020.

5 days ago

demolished car carrying two people who were killed...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah drivers to see enhanced penalties in July 1 road rage law, will it help?

Utah’s recently passed road rage law takes effect July 1, but one of the lawmakers who crafted it says the law alone can only go so far in curbing Utah’s road rage problem.

5 days ago

A woman depositing her yellow ballot into a Salt Lake County ballot drop box....

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s primary election ballots to hit mailboxes Tuesday. Here’s who’s on it.

Utah's Primary election ballots will hit mailboxes starting Tuesday for election day, June 25.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Trump takes stage in Las Vegas for first campaign rally since felony conviction