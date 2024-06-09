Rocky Mountain Power offers tips on how to save energy and on power bill

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah experienced its first heatwave of the summer this weekend, Rocky Mountain Power is urging customers to prepare for a change in temperatures.

“More electricity is used by our customers during the summer season than at any other time of the year,” said Curt Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power senior vice president of power delivery in a news release. “We encourage customers to take steps now to manage their energy use and take advantage of incentives to increase energy efficiency at home.”

During the summer months, RMP will monitor daily which substations and circuits have the highest use, and will immediately address any issues. This step is being taken to make sure that service is available for all its customers.

According to the release, the demand for electricity normally reaches it’s highest point during a summer weekday afternoon, between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m.

Tips on saving energy

RMP said there are steps people can take to help ease stress on the on the electrical grid. They are also simple steps that can help people save on their power bill.

Whenever possible, change energy usage to off-peak hours, normally 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Health permitting, set the temperature on the themostat on the central air conditioning to 78 degrees.

Clear any foliage from around the air conditioner, so it can operate properly.

Close drapes, especially on the west and south windows, to keep out sunlight.

Reduce the use of appliances that produce heat to either in the morning or after 7 p.m. Those appliances include an oven, dishwasher and dryer.

Unplug any second refrigerators after moving items to the primary refrigerator.

When not in use, turn off any lights, TVs, computers or other appliances.

Let cool air in by opening windows in the morning and in the evening.

Use ceiling or portable fans to keep air moving inside the home.

Additional information energy efficiency can be found by clicking here.