Team USA Olympians Talk About Pets Prior To Competing In Paris 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Members of Team USA shared their love of animals and talked about their pets and love of animals ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Paris 2024 Olympians talk about their pets

Athing Mu – Track & Field

“I love pugs.”

ATHING MU TAKES THE GOLD! 🥇 She is the first American woman to win the 800m since the 1968 Mexico City Games. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WmJq2dYulr — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

Chuck Aoki – Wheelchair Rugby

Owner of two dogs, Ellie and Winnie.

Tokyo 2021, here we come! Ellie and I will be ready 💪🏻💪🏻 @teamusa if we need a dog to come along, she will be available! (don’t worry, we kept our distance!) 📹: @mrsbutterworf pic.twitter.com/B1LTOFHJ3a — Chuck Aoki (@Aoki5Chuck) March 27, 2020

Hannah Roberts – BMX Freestyle

Owner of four dogs and a turtle named Lily.

Fly high, Hannah Roberts! You’ve earned Olympic silver in BMX Freestyle! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/OHIonNasGR — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Sarah Hughes – Beach Volleyball

Owner of a cat named Luna.

Jessica Long – Para Swimming

Owner of a Goldendoodle named Goose.

29x Paralympic medalist 🥇🥈🥉@JessicaLong is in a league of her own! #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/vxSjwMIDPZ — Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 5, 2024

Lee Kiefer – Fencing

Owner of a Brazilian salmon pink bird-eating tarantula named Caetano.

It’s almost time to celebrate Team USA in Paris! Don’t wait to secure your tickets with the official Paris 2024 hospitality and travel packages. More details are at: https://t.co/4bbBkqSRNq pic.twitter.com/5mvZP5z7ek — Lee Kiefer (@leetothekiefer) July 27, 2023

Jordan Chiles – Gymnastics

Owns two dogs, Chanel and Versace.

Air Jordan: a 14.100 floor routine on Senior Women’s Day Two at #XfinityChamps from @ChilesJordan helped her seal a spot on the National Team and to the #USAGTrials24! pic.twitter.com/FvLDzo0vy2 — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 3, 2024

Olivia Chambers – Para Swimming

Owner of a dog named Mahi.

This is just the beginning 🥰 Paralympic hopeful Olivia Chambers’ mom had all the feels watching her daughter on set with Team USA. #RoadToParis pic.twitter.com/pihRmyphUx — Team USA (@TeamUSA) November 15, 2023

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

