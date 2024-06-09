Team USA’s Gabby Thomas Eyes Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY – Team USA track and field star Gabby Thomas looks to earn her first Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

The Summer Olympics in France will be Thomas’ second time competing at the Games. She earned a pair of medals in Tokyo back in 2021.

“I believe that I can do anything that I set my mind to,” Thomas said.

Thomas won Silver in the 4 x 100m relay and Bronze in the 200m.

The track and field star hopes to do more than win her first Gold medal in Paris. She hopes that people watching the Games appreciate her effort as well.

“I hope they see a really hard worker,” Thomas said. “Someone who’s not afraid to go in the big arena and challenge themselves.”

Recently, Thomas won Gold in the 4 X 100m relay and Silver in the 200m at the 2023 World Championships.

Thomas is also very accomplished off the track. She studied neurobiology and global health at Harvard University and earned a master’s degree in public health from Texas.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

