South Ogden man facing charges for shooting two roomates, one fatally

SOUTH OGDEN — A 26-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he called police to tell them he allegedly shot two roommates earlier this month. One of the roommates later died at a hospital.

On the June 3, officers with the South Ogden Police Department responded to 791 Maple Street after Daniel Riveroll-Picazarri had called dispatch to report he had shot two roomates.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital, “one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” a probable cause statement read.

During the course of the police investigation and after his Miranda rights, Riveroll-Picazarri admitted to owning a Glock 9mm handgun. He also told police that he allegedly smoked methamphetamine since December 2023.

The probable cause statement also stated that Riveroll-Picazarri was a restricted person and not allowed to be in possession of a weapon.

He was booked into jail for investigation of one count of a possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.