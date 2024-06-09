Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Scores Touchdowns In Back-To-Back UFL Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and Utah State Aggies wide receiver Siaosi Mariner scored a touchdown for the second straight week during the semifinals of the 2024 United Football League playoffs.

Siaosi Mariner scores touchdowns in consecutive games

The Birmingham Stallions hosted the Panthers at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, June 8.

With 12:23 remaining in the first quarter, Panthers quarterback Danny Etling connected with Mariner for a 35-yard score.

Mariner’s score gave Michigan an early 6-0 lead over Birmingham. A week earlier, Mariner scored a touchdown against the Stallions.

THE PANTHERS STRIKE FIRST ⚡️ Siaosi Mariner hit the jets to put the @USFLPanthers on top 🐾 pic.twitter.com/IP2AdGnjPZ — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 8, 2024

The Panthers would end up losing to the Stallions, 31-18.

Mariner finished the game with four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The former USU standout entered the contest with 345 receiving yards and two touchdowns posted in the regular season.

RELATED: Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Hauls In Touchdown Catch Against Renegades

With the loss, the Panthers were eliminated from the postseason. Michigan finished the regular season with a 7-3 record.

About Siaosi Mariner

Before his professional career, the Tustin, California native played at the University of Utah from 2016-18. During his Utah career, Mariner recorded 32 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games.

The best play during the portion of @Utah_Football practice that the media was allowed to watch was this great finger tip catch along the sideline by Siaosi Mariner #Utes pic.twitter.com/Sws51BaZhB — Jeremiah Jensen (@JeremiahJensen) August 7, 2018

After his time with the Utes, Mariner transferred to Utah State and played one season with the Aggies. During his lone season with USU, Mariner hauled in 63 catches for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2020, Mariner went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent time with the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before leaving the NFL for the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks in 2022.

After a couple of seasons in Canada, Mariner signed with the Panthers in 2024.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland