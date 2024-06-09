Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Scores Touchdowns In Back-To-Back UFL Games

On the Site:
Jun 9, 2024

Jun 9, 2024, 5:52 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and Utah State Aggies wide receiver Siaosi Mariner scored a touchdown for the second straight week during the semifinals of the 2024 United Football League playoffs.

The Birmingham Stallions hosted the Panthers at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, June 8.

With 12:23 remaining in the first quarter, Panthers quarterback Danny Etling connected with Mariner for a 35-yard score.

Mariner’s score gave Michigan an early 6-0 lead over Birmingham. A week earlier, Mariner scored a touchdown against the Stallions.

The Panthers would end up losing to the Stallions, 31-18.

Mariner finished the game with four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The former USU standout entered the contest with 345 receiving yards and two touchdowns posted in the regular season.

With the loss, the Panthers were eliminated from the postseason. Michigan finished the regular season with a 7-3 record.

About Siaosi Mariner

Before his professional career, the Tustin, California native played at the University of Utah from 2016-18. During his Utah career, Mariner recorded 32 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games.

After his time with the Utes, Mariner transferred to Utah State and played one season with the Aggies. During his lone season with USU, Mariner hauled in 63 catches for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2020, Mariner went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent time with the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before leaving the NFL for the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks in 2022.

After a couple of seasons in Canada, Mariner signed with the Panthers in 2024.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

