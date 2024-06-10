Man arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport for alleged assault

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken into custody Sunday following an alleged assault at Salt Lake City International Airport.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the arrival terminal for reports of a man assaulting another individual just before 5 p.m.

Police said the individual had no reason for being at the airport. Police believe the man may taken public transportation to the airport.

“The man appeared to be under the influence of some sort of intoxicants,” police said.

The victim suffered only minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.