16-year-old girl reported missing, Endangered Missing Advisory is activated

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A Utah Endangered Missing Advisory was activated Sunday evening by the Department of Public Safety for a missing teenager out of Garden City.

According to the advisory, 16-year-old Stormy Wilkinson was last seen on Sunday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. She messaged her parents and said she would not be home, and her phone was found several feet from her place of employment.

Stormy is described to be roughly 5-feet-7-inches tall. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with dark blue jeans, and had a black backpack purse.

The advisory stated that Stormy left with an unknown male, who she had been talking to over the internet.

The male is believed to be in his early 20s from North Dakota. He has short brown hair with a scratch on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a gray and white western shirt and a dark colored hat that says “Nomad”.

The advisory also stated the vehicle in question is a red or maroon four-door sedan and has a white front bumper.

If you have information about the whereabouts of these two individuals, you are asked to call the Rich County Sheriff’s Office at 435-793-2285.