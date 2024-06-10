On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

16-year-old girl reported missing, Endangered Missing Advisory is activated

Jun 9, 2024, 7:25 PM | Updated: 10:24 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

GARDEN CITY, Rich County A Utah Endangered Missing Advisory was activated Sunday evening by the Department of Public Safety for a missing teenager out of Garden City.

According to the advisory, 16-year-old Stormy Wilkinson was last seen on Sunday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. She messaged her parents and said she would not be home, and her phone was found several feet from her place of employment.

Stormy is described to be roughly 5-feet-7-inches tall. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with dark blue jeans, and had a black backpack purse.

The advisory stated that Stormy left with an unknown male, who she had been talking to over the internet.

(Rich County Sheriff's Office) (Rich County Sheriff's Office) (Rich County Sheriff's Office) (Rich County Sheriff's Office) (Rich County Sheriff's Office) (Rich County Sheriff's Office)

The male is believed to be in his early 20s from North Dakota. He has short brown hair with a scratch on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a gray and white western shirt and a dark colored hat that says “Nomad”.

The advisory also stated the vehicle in question is a red or maroon four-door sedan and has a white front bumper.

If you have information about the whereabouts of these two individuals, you are asked to call the Rich County Sheriff’s Office at 435-793-2285.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A view of Canyon View Park, the site of an unsuccessful rescue attempt for the 12-year-old boy who ...

Shelby Lofton

‘We risked a lot’: Rescuer details hour-long search for 12-year-old in Provo River

One of the first responders involved in the search and rescue operation for a 12-year-old Arizona boy who fell into the Provo Saturday recounted some struggles rescuers encountered. 

13 minutes ago

police lights...

Mark Jones

Two men injured in cabin roof collapse in Weber County

Two men were seriously injured Sunday after the roof of a cabin they were working on collapsed.

2 hours ago

A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting another indvidual near the arrival terminal at S...

Mark Jones

Man arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport for alleged assault

One person was taken into custody Sunday following an alleged assault at Salt Lake City International Airport.

4 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

South Ogden man facing charges for shooting two roomates, one fatally

A 26-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he called police to tell them he allegedly shot two roommates earlier this month. One of the roommates later died at a hospital.

5 hours ago

FILE: Rocky Mountain Power and emergency crews respond after a construction crane hit power lines o...

Mark Jones

Rocky Mountain Power offers tips on how to save energy and on power bill

As Utah experienced its first heatwave of the summer this weekend, Rocky Mountain Power is urging customers to prepare for a change in temperatures.

7 hours ago

Gun Violence Prevention Center held its annual Guns to Gardens event Saturday, June 8, 2024. The ev...

Mary Culbertson

Gun violence prevention event converts unwanted firearms into gardening tools

Gun Violence Prevention Center held its annual Guns to Gardens event, which converts unwanted firearm donations into garden tools.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

16-year-old girl reported missing, Endangered Missing Advisory is activated