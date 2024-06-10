On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Missing Rich County teen found safe

Jun 9, 2024, 7:25 PM | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 12:40 pm

The Rich County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who they say may be wi...

The Rich County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who they say may be with a man from out of state. (Rich County Sheriff's Office)

(Rich County Sheriff's Office)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

UPDATE: A missing 16-year-old girl who was seen leaving her work in Garden City with an unknown man on Sunday has been located safe and alive, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Rich County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of you who shared this post and helped locate (her),” deputies said. “Without your help, she would not have been located. Special thanks to a number of our local businesses, in-state, out-of-state and federal law enforcement agencies. Huge thank you to all the news and media agencies.

“The investigation is ongoing. No further information can be released at this time.”

Original story continues below. 

GARDEN CITY, Rich County A Utah Endangered Missing Advisory was activated Sunday evening by the Department of Public Safety for a missing teenager out of Garden City.

According to the advisory, the 16-year-old girl was last seen on Sunday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. She messaged her parents and said she would not be home, and her phone was found several feet from her place of employment.

The advisory stated that she left with an unknown male, who she had been talking to over the internet.

The male was believed to be in his early 20s from North Dakota. He has short brown hair with a scratch on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a gray and white western shirt and a dark colored hat that says “Nomad”.

The advisory also stated the vehicle in question is a red or maroon four-door sedan and has a white front bumper.

If you have information about the whereabouts of these two individuals, you are asked to call the Rich County Sheriff’s Office at 435-793-2285.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at t...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Rep. Celeste Maloy, Colby Jenkins clash over congressional spending votes

Rep. Celeste Maloy defended her congressional tenure during a GOP primary election debate Monday, while the challenger Colby Jenkins tried to paint her as "ceding" to Democrats.

43 minutes ago

Legacy Parkway will face summer closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night until September, UDOT sa...

Karah Brackin

UDOT to repave Legacy Parkway; summer delays expected

UDOT begins work on Legacy Parkway on Monday to repave the road. Summer delays are expected.

2 hours ago

FILE — Cars at the Salt Lake City International Airport. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Police: Man arrested for assault at Salt Lake airport tried to grab officer’s gun

A man arrested for assault at the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday tried to grab a police officer's gun and succeeded in grabbing a Taser while officers tried to subdue him, police said.

4 hours ago

A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, s...

Associated Press

Large chunk of Wyoming’s Teton Pass road collapses; unclear how quickly it can be rebuilt

A large chunk of the Teton Pass road in Wyoming has collapsed, severing a well-traveled commuter link between small towns in eastern Idaho and the tourist destination of Jackson.

4 hours ago

The Olympic rings at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The Salt Lake Cit...

Eliza Pace

Salt Lake City 2034 Olympics expected to cost $2.83 billion, funded without state or local taxes

The leaders of the Salt Lake City-Utah Olympic Committee announced the operations costs of the 2034 Games would be an estimated $2.83 billion, all funded without any local or state taxes.

4 hours ago

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

Josh Ellis

Dump truck crash, grass fire temporarily closes Little Cottonwood Canyon

Crews closed state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon after a dump truck crashed Monday morning.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Missing Rich County teen found safe