Missing Rich County teen found safe

UPDATE: A missing 16-year-old girl who was seen leaving her work in Garden City with an unknown man on Sunday has been located safe and alive, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Rich County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of you who shared this post and helped locate (her),” deputies said. “Without your help, she would not have been located. Special thanks to a number of our local businesses, in-state, out-of-state and federal law enforcement agencies. Huge thank you to all the news and media agencies.

“The investigation is ongoing. No further information can be released at this time.”

Original story continues below.

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A Utah Endangered Missing Advisory was activated Sunday evening by the Department of Public Safety for a missing teenager out of Garden City.

According to the advisory, the 16-year-old girl was last seen on Sunday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. She messaged her parents and said she would not be home, and her phone was found several feet from her place of employment.

The advisory stated that she left with an unknown male, who she had been talking to over the internet.

The male was believed to be in his early 20s from North Dakota. He has short brown hair with a scratch on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a gray and white western shirt and a dark colored hat that says “Nomad”.

The advisory also stated the vehicle in question is a red or maroon four-door sedan and has a white front bumper.

If you have information about the whereabouts of these two individuals, you are asked to call the Rich County Sheriff’s Office at 435-793-2285.