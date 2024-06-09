On the Site:
Battlehawks LB Pita Taumoepenu Scoops, Scores Touchdown In UFL Semifinal

Jun 9, 2024, 8:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Pita Taumoepenu recovered a fumble and returned the ball for a touchdown during the semifinals of the UFL playoffs.

Pita Taumoepenu scores TD for Battlehawks

The Battlehawks hosted the San Antonio Brahmas for the XFL Conference Game of the UFL postseason at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, June 9.

With 5:49 remaining in the third quarter, Brahmas quarterback Chase Garbers fumbled the pigskin before players from both teams attempted to recover the loose ball. As the ball was batted in the backfield, Taumoepenu scooped it up and returned the football 10 yards for a touchdown.

Taumoepenu’s defensive touchdown helped St. Louis trim San Antonio’s lead to 19-15.

San Antonio went on to defeat St. Louis, 25-15.

Taumoepenu finished the game with a tackle, fumble recovery, and a touchdown.

With the loss, the Battlehawks were eliminated from the postseason.

About Pita Taumoepenu

Prior to his professional career, Taumoepenu was a standout high school player for the Timpview Thunderbirds. After high school, the linebacker attended the University of Utah.

During his four seasons with the Utes, the Provo native recorded 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, 21 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Taumoepenu played in 43 games at Utah.

Following his time at Utah, Taumoepenu was selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He played for the Niners until 2019. From 2019-21, Taumoepenu spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos.

In 2023, Taumoepenu was picked by the Vegas Vipers in the XFL Draft. He won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in his lone season with the Vipers.

Taumoepenu joined the UFL as a member of the Battlehawks for the 2024 season.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

