On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Playoff Conference Championships Recap

Jun 9, 2024, 8:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the semifinal round of the 2024 United Football League postseason.

Local Players in the UFL: Playoff Semifinals Recap

RELATED STORIES

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed in the XFL and USFL Conference Championship games:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and 0.5 sacks in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in St. Louis’ 25-15 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference Championship game on Sunday, June 9.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason

Former BYU Cougars

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former BYU defensive back had three tackles in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8. Nacua was also 1/1 passing for 18 yards on a fake punt.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former BYU wide receiver and the Panthers suffered a 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason

Former Utah State Aggies

Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former USU wide receiver had four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Southern Utah punter punted twice with an average of 46.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason

RELATED: United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

  • Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
  • Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
  • Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

  • Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
  • D.C Defenders – Audi Field
  • San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
  • St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Blown Out By Seattle Seawolves For Fifth Straight Loss

The Utah Warriors suffered their fifth consecutive defeat after getting blown out on the road by the Seattle Seawolves.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Battlehawks LB Pita Taumoepenu Scoops, Scores Touchdown In UFL Semifinal

St. Louis Battlehawks LB Pita Taumoepenu recovered a fumble and returned the ball for a touchdown during the semifinals of the UFL playoffs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open For Third Grand Slam Title

Carlos Alcaraz began constructing his comeback in Sunday's French Open final, a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Alexander Zverev.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Scores Touchdowns In Back-To-Back UFL Games

Siaosi Mariner scored a touchdown for the second straight week during the semifinals of the 2024 United Football League playoffs.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA’s Gabby Thomas Eyes Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics

Team USA track and field star Gabby Thomas looks to earn her first Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Olympians Talk About Pets Prior To Competing In Paris 2024

Members of Team USA shared their love of animals and talked about their pets ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Playoff Conference Championships Recap