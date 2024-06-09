Locals In The UFL: 2024 Playoff Conference Championships Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the semifinal round of the 2024 United Football League postseason.

Local Players in the UFL: Playoff Semifinals Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed in the XFL and USFL Conference Championship games:

Former Utah Utes

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

It didn’t end the way we wanted but thank you for an amazing season Panthers fans! pic.twitter.com/vnMTUx5lXm — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) June 8, 2024

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and 0.5 sacks in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in St. Louis’ 25-15 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference Championship game on Sunday, June 9.

Former BYU Cougars

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former BYU defensive back had three tackles in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8. Nacua was also 1/1 passing for 18 yards on a fake punt.

FAKE PUNT FOR THE FIRST DOWN 🔥 What a play call by the @USFLPanthers pic.twitter.com/7FEbS6WSe3 — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 8, 2024

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former BYU wide receiver and the Panthers suffered a 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

Former Utah State Aggies

Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former USU wide receiver had four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (7-3)

The former Southern Utah punter punted twice with an average of 46.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.

