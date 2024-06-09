Locals In The UFL: 2024 Playoff Conference Championships Recap
Jun 9, 2024, 8:29 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the semifinal round of the 2024 United Football League postseason.
The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.
Here is how the local players performed in the XFL and USFL Conference Championship games:
#LocalsInTheUFL
Former Utah Utes
Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason
It didn’t end the way we wanted but thank you for an amazing season Panthers fans! pic.twitter.com/vnMTUx5lXm
— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) June 8, 2024
Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and 0.5 sacks in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason
Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in St. Louis’ 25-15 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference Championship game on Sunday, June 9.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason
#ScoopNScore for @PitaTaumoepenu. 🙌#LocalsInTheUFL #UFL #GoUtes https://t.co/uFoXTVr3RB
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) June 10, 2024
Former BYU Cougars
Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former BYU defensive back had three tackles in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8. Nacua was also 1/1 passing for 18 yards on a fake punt.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason
FAKE PUNT FOR THE FIRST DOWN 🔥
What a play call by the @USFLPanthers pic.twitter.com/7FEbS6WSe3
— United Football League (@TheUFL) June 8, 2024
Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former BYU wide receiver and the Panthers suffered a 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason
Former Utah State Aggies
Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former USU wide receiver had four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason
.@SdotGatsby finished the season with a strong performance. 💪#LocalsInTheUFL #UFL https://t.co/fvWlsEnHpJ
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) June 9, 2024
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (7-3)
The former Southern Utah punter punted twice with an average of 46.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 31-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday, June 8.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from postseason
Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
