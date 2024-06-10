On the Site:
Two men injured in cabin roof collapse in Weber County

Jun 9, 2024, 8:54 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


OGDEN Two men were seriously injured Sunday after the roof of a cabin they were working on collapsed.

The collapse occured in Weber County on 3400 North Oak Canyon Road near the top of Evergreen on the way to Monte Cristo.

Both men were transported by helicopter to an hospital in serious condition.

One man is in his 30s, while the other is in 50s. The younger man fell off the roof, while the other man fell through the roof and suffered head, chest, and abdominal injuries.

There were three families on scene that helped keep the structure from collapsing further until emergency crews arrived.

Emergency personnel had a difficult time getting to the location. According to David Reed, with the Weber County Fire District, it took crews 27 minutes to get to the scene.

Reed said the roads were rough and not great for giant engines.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

Two men injured in cabin roof collapse in Weber County