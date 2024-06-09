On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Blown Out By Seattle Seawolves For Fifth Straight Loss

Jun 9, 2024, 9:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY –  The Utah Warriors suffered their fifth consecutive defeat after getting blown out on the road by the Seattle Seawolves.

Utah Warriors dominated by Seattle Seawolves

RELATED: Utah Warriors Struggle To Score, Drop Home Match To Seattle Seawolves

The Seawolves hosted the Warriors at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington on Sunday, June 9.

Utah lost to Seattle, 68-29.

Seattle dotted the ball down for a try during the fourth minute of action for the match’s first points. The Seawolves made the subsequent conversion kick to take an early 7-0 following the try.

A few short minutes later, the Seawolves struck again. Seattle managed to sprint through Utah’s defense before scoring another try in the seventh minute. Seattle extended its lead to 14-0.

At the end of the 11th minute, Robbie Povey gave Utah its first points of the game on a kick from near the midfield line. The boot cut Seattle’s lead to 14-3.

Despite the Warriors getting onto the scoreboard, the Seawolves weren’t done attacking. In the 14th minute, Seattle dotted down its third try of the contest and the following conversion kick pushed the Seawolves’ lead to 21-3.

Three minutes later, the Seawolves continued their hot streak with another try. Seattle’s fourth try made it a 28-3 game.

In the 27th minute, things went from bad to worse for the Warriors. The Seawolves sprinted nearly half of the field before scoring their fifth try of the game on a play that went untouched by Utah’s defense. Seattle’s lead stretched to 35-3 with the try and conversion kick.

Utah finally scored its first try of the game when Fatongia Paea managed to reach the ball across the line in the 31st minute. The Warriors cut Seattle’s lead to 25 points on the try and a conversion kick after Paea’s play.

The Seawolves scored another try on a big run down the field in the 37th minute. The Warriors let Seattle score on another long run and fell into a 42-10 hole before halftime.

Just before the break, the Seawolves stole the ball and dotted the ball down to push its lead once again. Seattle’s play gave them a 49-10 advantage at the end of the opening half.

Seattle opened the second half of scoring with another try, a score in the 46th minute of play. The Seawolves made another conversion kick to stretch their lead to 56-10.

Utah quickly responded as Michael Manson found the try zone for the Warriors’ second try of the contest. Manson’s try cut Seattle’s lead to 56-15. Utah failed to make a conversion kick after the try by Manson.

In the 54th minute, the Warriors put together a scoring streak as Jesse Hamilton dotted the ball down in the corner for his first try of the night. Povey connected on a conversion kick and Utah made it 56-22 on the scoreboard.

15 minutes later, the Seawolves snapped the Warriors’ scoring streak with another try to take their lead to 61-22 in the 69th minute.

In the 77th minute, the Warriors pushed the ball across the line for seven points on a penalty try. Utah’s play cut Seattle’s advantage to 61-29 late in the match.

A minute later, the Seawolves scored another try to extend their lead before the final whistle.

Up next for the Warriors

RELATED STORIES

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to a 4-9-0 record this season.

Utah’s next game is on the road against the New England Free Jacks on Sunday, June 16 at 1 p.m. (MT). The match will be televised on FS1.

Remaining 2024 Schedule for Utah Warriors

  • June 16 @ New England Free Jacks
  • June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals
  • June 28 vs. Rugby FC Los Angeles

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Playoff Conference Championships Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the semifinal round of the 2024 United Football League Playoffs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Battlehawks LB Pita Taumoepenu Scoops, Scores Touchdown In UFL Semifinal

St. Louis Battlehawks LB Pita Taumoepenu recovered a fumble and returned the ball for a touchdown during the semifinals of the UFL playoffs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open For Third Grand Slam Title

Carlos Alcaraz began constructing his comeback in Sunday's French Open final, a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Alexander Zverev.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Panthers WR Siaosi Mariner Scores Touchdowns In Back-To-Back UFL Games

Siaosi Mariner scored a touchdown for the second straight week during the semifinals of the 2024 United Football League playoffs.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA’s Gabby Thomas Eyes Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics

Team USA track and field star Gabby Thomas looks to earn her first Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Olympians Talk About Pets Prior To Competing In Paris 2024

Members of Team USA shared their love of animals and talked about their pets ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Warriors Blown Out By Seattle Seawolves For Fifth Straight Loss