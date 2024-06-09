Utah Warriors Blown Out By Seattle Seawolves For Fifth Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors suffered their fifth consecutive defeat after getting blown out on the road by the Seattle Seawolves.

Utah Warriors dominated by Seattle Seawolves

The Seawolves hosted the Warriors at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington on Sunday, June 9.

Utah lost to Seattle, 68-29.

Seattle dotted the ball down for a try during the fourth minute of action for the match’s first points. The Seawolves made the subsequent conversion kick to take an early 7-0 following the try.

A few short minutes later, the Seawolves struck again. Seattle managed to sprint through Utah’s defense before scoring another try in the seventh minute. Seattle extended its lead to 14-0.

At the end of the 11th minute, Robbie Povey gave Utah its first points of the game on a kick from near the midfield line. The boot cut Seattle’s lead to 14-3.

11′

Rob Povey kicks it through for the first Warriors points of the game!

UT 3 – 14 SEA#ForTheNation | #SEAvUTAH pic.twitter.com/BjdvjCxov3 — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 10, 2024

Despite the Warriors getting onto the scoreboard, the Seawolves weren’t done attacking. In the 14th minute, Seattle dotted down its third try of the contest and the following conversion kick pushed the Seawolves’ lead to 21-3.

Three minutes later, the Seawolves continued their hot streak with another try. Seattle’s fourth try made it a 28-3 game.

In the 27th minute, things went from bad to worse for the Warriors. The Seawolves sprinted nearly half of the field before scoring their fifth try of the game on a play that went untouched by Utah’s defense. Seattle’s lead stretched to 35-3 with the try and conversion kick.

Utah finally scored its first try of the game when Fatongia Paea managed to reach the ball across the line in the 31st minute. The Warriors cut Seattle’s lead to 25 points on the try and a conversion kick after Paea’s play.

30′

Fatongia Paea, with the first Warriors try of the game! Kick is good.

UT 10 – 35 SEA#ForTheNation | #SEAvUTAH pic.twitter.com/B5soMmbgb7 — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 10, 2024

The Seawolves scored another try on a big run down the field in the 37th minute. The Warriors let Seattle score on another long run and fell into a 42-10 hole before halftime.

Just before the break, the Seawolves stole the ball and dotted the ball down to push its lead once again. Seattle’s play gave them a 49-10 advantage at the end of the opening half.

Seven first half tries for @SeawolvesRugby as they welcome back a few players and make a statement against Utah First half highlights here: 📺 @therugbynetwork | #SEAvUTAH | #MLR2024 pic.twitter.com/sRYlFJXH6G — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) June 10, 2024

Seattle opened the second half of scoring with another try, a score in the 46th minute of play. The Seawolves made another conversion kick to stretch their lead to 56-10.

Utah quickly responded as Michael Manson found the try zone for the Warriors’ second try of the contest. Manson’s try cut Seattle’s lead to 56-15. Utah failed to make a conversion kick after the try by Manson.

47′

Michael Manson slips through for the try!

UT 15 – 56 SEA#ForTheNation | #SEAvUTAH pic.twitter.com/uyYNqyBbMV — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 10, 2024

In the 54th minute, the Warriors put together a scoring streak as Jesse Hamilton dotted the ball down in the corner for his first try of the night. Povey connected on a conversion kick and Utah made it 56-22 on the scoreboard.

54′

Jesse on the edge for another try!

Kick is good.

UT 22 – 56 SEA#ForTheNation | #SEAvUTAH pic.twitter.com/cCLSyqRUi3 — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) June 10, 2024

15 minutes later, the Seawolves snapped the Warriors’ scoring streak with another try to take their lead to 61-22 in the 69th minute.

In the 77th minute, the Warriors pushed the ball across the line for seven points on a penalty try. Utah’s play cut Seattle’s advantage to 61-29 late in the match.

A minute later, the Seawolves scored another try to extend their lead before the final whistle.

FULLTIME! PLAYOFF BOUND! — Seattle Seawolves Rugby (@SeawolvesRugby) June 10, 2024

Up next for the Warriors

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to a 4-9-0 record this season.

Utah’s next game is on the road against the New England Free Jacks on Sunday, June 16 at 1 p.m. (MT). The match will be televised on FS1.

Remaining 2024 Schedule for Utah Warriors

June 16 @ New England Free Jacks

June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals

June 28 vs. Rugby FC Los Angeles

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

