One person injured in Ogden stabbing; suspect in custody

OGDEN — One person was taken into custody Sunday night after a stabbing left one person injured in Ogden.

Officials with the Ogden Police Department said the incident started as an altercation between two people near 2800 Childs Ave.

The victim was stabbed in the chest with a knife, according to police, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said they have a suspect in custody but did not provide more information.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.