Dump truck crash, grass fire temporarily closes Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY — Crews closed state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon after a dump truck crashed Monday morning.

Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department said preliminary information indicates the truck had vehicle issues before crashing on a hard curve near milepost 5.

The truck’s gas tank caught fire, sparking a grass fire that has since been extinguished, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

Race said the driver of the truck had serious injuries but was able to walk up to an ambulance on their own. The canyon was closed through 10 a.m. Monday while crews worked to remove the truck and watched for any flare-ups from the grass fire.