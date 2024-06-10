On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Dump truck crash, grass fire temporarily closes Little Cottonwood Canyon

Jun 10, 2024, 9:33 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

(Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SANDY — Crews closed state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon after a dump truck crashed Monday morning.

Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department said preliminary information indicates the truck had vehicle issues before crashing on a hard curve near milepost 5.

The truck’s gas tank caught fire, sparking a grass fire that has since been extinguished, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

Race said the driver of the truck had serious injuries but was able to walk up to an ambulance on their own. The canyon was closed through 10 a.m. Monday while crews worked to remove the truck and watched for any flare-ups from the grass fire.

(Utah Department of Transportation)

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

A fire broke out in Rockville, Utah, on Friday, June 7, 2024, as captured by Utah Department of Tra...

Eliza Pace, Alex Cabrero and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Evacuations lifted in Rockville near Zion National Park, after wildfire sparked

Crews are currently battling a brush fire in Rockville which is near Springdale and Zion National Park.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Dump truck crash, grass fire temporarily closes Little Cottonwood Canyon