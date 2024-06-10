Commissioner Gary Bettman Shares First Impressions Of NHL Team In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was asked about and shared his first impressions about the league’s newest franchise in Utah.

Gary Bettman’s first impressions on Utah’s NHL team

The commissioner spoke at a press conference ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 8.

Bettman was asked about his first impressions of the team in Utah since Ryan Smith’s ownership group acquired the franchise in April. During his answer, the commissioner touched on a number of topics regarding the league’s newest franchise.

Delta Center seating and ticket sales

Bettman was asked about the team playing in the Delta Center with some obstructed view seats and “other challenges” the team in Utah faces.

The commissioner didn’t seem worried about the less-than-ideal seating arrangement that will be fixed over the next few summers. “Well the obstructed view seats are a short-term issue,” Bettman replied. “They’re going to correct over the next couple of offseasons.”

A day before Bettman’s Stanley Cup Final press conference, Utah’s season ticket sales officially went on sale after more than 34,000 people placed deposits. The commission was “excited” by the initial response from fans for tickets and something he called “extraordinarily robust.”

I love Utah! A lot of work ahead…but off to a great start. 🏒 🥅 pic.twitter.com/ALJ8zVJvWV — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) June 10, 2024

“The initial ticket sales, which I think is 24 hours old, have been, to say the least, extraordinarily robust,” Bettman shared. “We’re excited about everything that Ryan and his organization are doing to welcome the players, and welcome NHL hockey, and introduce it into Utah.”

How can I buy tickets to Utah’s NHL team?

Season tickets are available to individuals who placed a deposit on a first-come, first-serve basis. SEG is still accepting season ticket deposits at NHLinUtah.com. Season tickets are available in full-season, half-season, and mini-plan options. Single-game tickets will be available later in the summer.

SEG is “drinking from a fire hose”

As he’s previously stated, the commissioner reiterated the process of Utah acquiring assets from the Arizona Coyotes and becoming an NHL franchise happened quickly. Bettman said Smith Entertainment Group is handling the process of “drinking from a fire hose” during these first few month “unbelievably well.”

“I think things are going even better than we could have hoped based on the short time frame that they’ve had to work,” the commissioner said of SEG. “Since the announcement, which hasn’t been that long ago, and as you all know this didn’t come about over a long period of time, they’re literally drinking from a fire hose and they’re doing it unbelievably well.”

On June 7, Smith told KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty G. that the process of getting Utah’s NHL team has been “about as aggressive and crazy as anything” to ever come across his plate.

