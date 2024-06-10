Former Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Becomes Nike N7 Ambassador

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah women’s basketball star and current Minnesota Lynx rookie Alissa Pili just signed a deal to be a Nike N7 Ambassador last week.

Nike’s N7 initiative is designed to bring equity to the field and court for Native American and Indigenous communities across the country.

Pili made waves in her final season as a Ute, drawing large crowds of Indigenous people that came (sometimes from hours away) to see her play due to her Iñupiat and Samoan heritage.

According to Nike’s website, their N7 Fund along with other grants has raised $10.8 million since 2009 for nearly 300 organizations dedicated to getting Native youth involved in sports.

Pili Power Continues In The WNBA

Pili’s power and impact has continued in her short time in the WNBA and will only continue to grow with her new partnership with Nike and N7.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Lynx had more than 100 local Samoan fans who showed up for Minnesota’s home opener last month to see Pili play.

Alissa Pili paid homage to her Samoan heritage in her custom-made dress. What. A. Queen!#GoUtes https://t.co/TAze7VpJPZ — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 15, 2024

The talented rookie made a statement before that during the WNBA Draft with a dress she had custom-made to pay homage to her Samoan heritage.

Needless to say, Pili has always been very conscious of her impact not only on the court, but off of it for young girls who don’t often get so see someone who looks like them competing at the highest levels.

