On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Becomes Nike N7 Ambassador

Jun 10, 2024, 10:49 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah women’s basketball star and current Minnesota Lynx rookie Alissa Pili just signed a deal to be a Nike N7 Ambassador last week.

Nike’s N7 initiative is designed to bring equity to the field and court for Native American and Indigenous communities across the country.

Pili made waves in her final season as a Ute, drawing large crowds of Indigenous people that came (sometimes from hours away) to see her play due to her Iñupiat and Samoan heritage.

According to Nike’s website, their N7 Fund along with other grants has raised $10.8 million since 2009 for nearly 300 organizations dedicated to getting Native youth involved in sports.

Pili Power Continues In The WNBA

Pili’s power and impact has continued in her short time in the WNBA and will only continue to grow with her new partnership with Nike and N7.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Lynx had more than 100 local Samoan fans who showed up for Minnesota’s home opener last month to see Pili play.

The talented rookie made a statement before that during the WNBA Draft with a dress she had custom-made to pay homage to her Samoan heritage.

Needless to say, Pili has always been very conscious of her impact not only on the court, but off of it for young girls who don’t often get so see someone who looks like them competing at the highest levels.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Swimmer Jack Alexy Says Team USA Is ‘Best Team In The World’

Swimmer Jack Alexy praised Team USA as the "best team in the world" ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #57 Utah State’s Jordan Vincent (Safety)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 57 Utah State safety Jordan Vincent.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Commissioner Gary Bettman Shares First Impressions Of NHL Team In Utah

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was asked about and shared his first impressions about the league's newest franchise in Utah.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Blown Out By Seattle Seawolves For Fifth Straight Loss

The Utah Warriors suffered their fifth consecutive defeat after getting blown out on the road by the Seattle Seawolves.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Playoff Conference Championships Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the semifinal round of the 2024 United Football League Playoffs.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Battlehawks LB Pita Taumoepenu Scoops, Scores Touchdown In UFL Semifinal

St. Louis Battlehawks LB Pita Taumoepenu recovered a fumble and returned the ball for a touchdown during the semifinals of the UFL playoffs.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Former Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Becomes Nike N7 Ambassador