TRAFFIC & ROADS

UDOT to repave Legacy Parkway; summer delays expected

Jun 10, 2024, 12:50 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON — Starting Monday night, the Utah Department of Transportation said it will start repaving Legacy Parkway, and delays are expected.

As an alternative to Interstate 15 and a route option that’s seeing more traffic and commuters, Legacy is due for a facelift.

“Essentially what we’re doing is go in and take off the top layer of asphalt and then just replace it,” said Mitch Shaw, UDOT spokesperson.

UDOT will take two lanes down to one lane in each direction every night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will open the road completely back up in time for the morning commute. The construction zone will span from 500 South in Bountiful to the I-15 ramps in Farmington.

Drivers can also expect shoulder closures and some ramp closures throughout the summer on Legacy Parkway, but Shaw said to keep delays to a minimum, only one ramp will be closed at any time. He estimated ramp delays to be up to 15 minutes.

Shaw said crews will start work up north and work their way south.

In addition to repaving, crews will restripe the highway and install new signs.

“It’ll be in better shape than what people are seeing now. It’ll be a better ride, and just the road will be in a lot better condition and last a lot longer than it would if we had delayed this project and put it off,” Shaw said.

Drivers will not be allowed to drive vehicles with a load over 13 feet high through the area when work is underway from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The project is scheduled to be done by the end of September.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson

Traffic & Roads

