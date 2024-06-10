60 in 60: #57 Utah State’s Jordan Vincent (Safety)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 57 Utah State Aggies safety Jordan Vincent.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

No. 57: Utah State safety Jordan Vincent

Vincent is the fourth player to have his name revealed on the 60 in 60 list for 2024 and the third member of the Aggies following Logan Pili at No. 59 and Gabriel Iniguez at No. 60.

Before joining the Utah State program, the Chicago, Illinois native played two seasons at Eastern Illinois and one year at New Mexico State.

During his two seasons with the Panthers, Vincent recorded 93 total tackles, 62 solo tackles, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

After two years at EIU, the defensive back transferred to New Mexico State for the 2023 season.

I let them live for awhile, now the lease up 🏠 pic.twitter.com/sflvXPJIok — Jordan Vincent (@jvincent1k) December 21, 2023

In his lone year with the Aggies of NMSU, Vincent posted 65 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, three pass breakups, and two sacks.

After one year in Las Cruces, Vincent transferred to Utah State.

Prayed more and said less, God Did the rest. pic.twitter.com/HTizmCmSU7 — Jordan Vincent (@jvincent1k) January 23, 2024

This fall, USU will open its 2024 season at home against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31. Listen to Utah State football all season long on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM).

