60 in 60: #57 Utah State’s Jordan Vincent (Safety)

Jun 10, 2024, 1:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 57 Utah State Aggies safety Jordan Vincent.

 

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

RELATED STORIES

No. 57: Utah State safety Jordan Vincent

Vincent is the fourth player to have his name revealed on the 60 in 60 list for 2024 and the third member of the Aggies following Logan Pili at No. 59 and Gabriel Iniguez at No. 60.

Before joining the Utah State program, the Chicago, Illinois native played two seasons at Eastern Illinois and one year at New Mexico State.

During his two seasons with the Panthers, Vincent recorded 93 total tackles, 62 solo tackles, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

After two years at EIU, the defensive back transferred to New Mexico State for the 2023 season.

In his lone year with the Aggies of NMSU, Vincent posted 65 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, three pass breakups, and two sacks.

After one year in Las Cruces, Vincent transferred to Utah State.

This fall, USU will open its 2024 season at home against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31. Listen to Utah State football all season long on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM).

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

