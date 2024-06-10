Swimmer Jack Alexy Says Team USA Is ‘Best Team In The World’

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Swimmer Jack Alexy praised Team USA as the “best team in the world” ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Jack Alexy says Team USA is No. 1 in world

The Olympics is the highest stage that we can display our talents and hard work,” Alexy said. “I truly think that Team USA is the best team in the world.”

Alexy recently earned five medals at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The swimmer won Silver in the men’s 50m and 100m freestyle.

“I had that mindset of just go there, see what happens, nothing to lose,” he said, “but I could have been doing extra stuff to put myself in a better position to make the final or maybe even make the team at that young age,” Alexy said recently via NBC Sports.

He also earned a gold medal in the 4×100 medley relay, a silver medal in the mixed 400 freestyler relay, and a bronze medal in the 400 freestyle relay for Team USA.

“I was approaching every practice with that mindset and question of asking myself, what do I do today in these next two hours that I have in the water to make an Olympic team or make a world team or win an Olympic medal,” Alexy added.

Alexy’s athletic genes come from his mother, Lynn, who played basketball at Notre Dame. Alexy’s grandfather, Bill, was a member of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons in the 1950s.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TVKSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

