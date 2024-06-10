UDOT saves drivers from fruit-crushing commute
Jun 10, 2024, 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm
According to Sgt. Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol, the spill happened at approximately 3 a.m. near Echo Reservoir in Summit County. UDOT crews sprung into action to clear the fruit roadkill in order to reopen the road before the early morning commute. Fortunately, they were able to successfully clear the watermelons.
