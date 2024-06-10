On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

UDOT saves drivers from fruit-crushing commute

Jun 10, 2024, 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

The Utah Department of Transportation faced a sticky situation Monday morning when hundreds of melons spilled into the roadway on Interstate 80, leaving crews scrambling to clean up.  (The Utah Department of Transportation) The Utah Department of Transportation faced a sticky situation Monday morning when hundreds of melons spilled into the roadway on Interstate 80, leaving crews scrambling to clean up. (The Utah Department of Transportation) The Utah Department of Transportation faced a sticky situation Monday morning when hundreds of melons spilled into the roadway on Interstate 80, leaving crews scrambling to clean up.  (The Utah Department of Transportation)

According to Sgt. Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol, the spill happened at approximately 3 a.m. near Echo Reservoir in Summit County. UDOT crews sprung into action to clear the fruit roadkill in order to reopen the road before the early morning commute. Fortunately, they were able to successfully clear the watermelons.

UDOT encouraged drivers to check udottraffic.utah.gov to learn of any traffic impacts.

