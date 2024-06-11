On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church announces groundbreaking news for 2 temples in South America

Jun 10, 2024, 7:39 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, President of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, his wife Carmen ...

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, President of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, his wife Carmen Gloria Zeballos, and local Church members break ground for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Saturday, June 8. 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced groundbreaking news Monday for two temples to be built in South America.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple was held Saturday. The Church also said a groundbreaking ceremony for the Londrina Brazil Temple will be held in August.

Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, President of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, presided over Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“The temple is the holiest place on the face of the earth,” Elder Zeballos said. “Today, we are going to dedicate this sacred ground. From now on, this will be a consecrated ground for the Lord, a place where His house will be built.”

Ceremonial shovels that were utilized at the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Several civic and religious leaders were also in attendance Saturday, including Jhonny Fernández, mayor of the City of Santa Cruz and  Juan Carlos Medrano, councilor of Santa Cruz.

The temple was one of six announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 4, 2020.

According to a Church news release, the three temples that are in operation, under construction or announced in the country are the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple (dedicated in April 2020); La Paz Bolivia Temple (announced in October 2021); and the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple (announced October 2020).

Londrina Brazil Temple

Elder Ciro Schmeil, First Counselor in the Brazil Area Presidency, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 17.

President Nelson first announced this temple and 17 others in October 2022.

An artist's rendering of the Londrina Brazil Temple.

An artist’s rendering of the Londrina Brazil Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

“May you focus on the temple in ways you never have before. I bless you to grow closer to God and Jesus Christ every day,” President Nelson said before announcing the temples.

According to the news release, Brazil has 23 temples in operation, announced, or under construction. Of these, 10 are in operation.

The release also states there are 1.5 million church members in Brazil, which is more than any other country except Mexico and the United States.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The Taylorsville Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated on Su...

Mark Jones

‘Faithful members will be blessed’: Elder Gerrit W. Gong dedicates Taylorsville Utah Temple

The Taylorsville Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated Sunday by Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. 

8 days ago

Jennifer Bate, Lillian Wilkins, Andrew Wardle and David Een (accompanied by Alex Marshall) perform ...

Carlysle Price

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases 13 new Hymns

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has begun it's gradual release of the new global hymnbook, releasing 13 new songs Thursday.

11 days ago

Couple stands among children **This image is for use with this specific article only**...

CNN

American missionary couple killed by gang in Haiti, family says

A married couple from the US who were serving as missionaries in Haiti were killed there on Thursday, family members said.

17 days ago

A husband and wife serving as full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day S...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Latter-day Saint missionary husband follows wife in death, days after tragic accident

A husband and wife serving as full-time senior missionaries in California have both died as a result of a traffic accident.

20 days ago

Elder Paul Hardin and Sister Mary Hardin, missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...

Mark Jones

Sister missionary, 65, killed in California crash

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday evening a sister missionary died following a vehicle crash Saturday night in California.

22 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a groundbreaking date for a temple in Bra...

Mark Jones

Church announces groundbreaking date for Brazil temple for this summer

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ribeirão Prêto Brazil Temple on June 22.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Church announces groundbreaking news for 2 temples in South America