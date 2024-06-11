Church announces groundbreaking news for 2 temples in South America

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced groundbreaking news Monday for two temples to be built in South America.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple was held Saturday. The Church also said a groundbreaking ceremony for the Londrina Brazil Temple will be held in August.

Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, President of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, presided over Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“The temple is the holiest place on the face of the earth,” Elder Zeballos said. “Today, we are going to dedicate this sacred ground. From now on, this will be a consecrated ground for the Lord, a place where His house will be built.”

Several civic and religious leaders were also in attendance Saturday, including Jhonny Fernández, mayor of the City of Santa Cruz and Juan Carlos Medrano, councilor of Santa Cruz.

The temple was one of six announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 4, 2020.

According to a Church news release, the three temples that are in operation, under construction or announced in the country are the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple (dedicated in April 2020); La Paz Bolivia Temple (announced in October 2021); and the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple (announced October 2020).

Londrina Brazil Temple

Elder Ciro Schmeil, First Counselor in the Brazil Area Presidency, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 17.

President Nelson first announced this temple and 17 others in October 2022.

“May you focus on the temple in ways you never have before. I bless you to grow closer to God and Jesus Christ every day,” President Nelson said before announcing the temples.

According to the news release, Brazil has 23 temples in operation, announced, or under construction. Of these, 10 are in operation.

The release also states there are 1.5 million church members in Brazil, which is more than any other country except Mexico and the United States.