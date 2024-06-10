Utah Center Jaren Kump On Cam Rising’s ‘Contagiously Optimistic’ Leadership Style Ahead Of Football Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising will hold the ‘Rising Stars” camp later this week on June 13-14 and center Jaren Kump (along with other Utes) will be along for the ride helping out.

Kump jumped on Crimson Corner to discuss the camp, how fans can help out with the many causes the team is trying to address as well as the cool prizes that can be won via a food drive raffle.

The Utah center also took note of Rising’s “contagiously optimistic” leadership style and how it played a part in the development of a camp meant to include as many people in the Salt Lake community as possible.

The ’12th Man’ Camp Is A Reflection Of Cam Rising’s Leadership Style

No surprise both days of the camp are completely sold out including a very special component taking place on Friday, June 14 from 3:30-4:40 pm called the “12th Man Camp”.

This portion of Rising’s two-day camp will give 30 kids with special needs the opportunity to meet Rising and the rest of his teammates while also enjoying a football camp designed just for them.

Kump says he’s not entirely sure how the idea came about but was positive it had Rising’s personality and leadership style all over it.

“Knowing Cam as a person, knowing the kind of guy that he is- he’s one of the dudes that talks to all the guys on the football team,” Kump said. “He includes everyone, hangs out with everyone and so I’d imagine it probably came from him. This idea of ‘let’s get everyone involved’- even finding those that are sometimes forgotten about- it sounds 100% like Cam’s personality.”

Kump went on to say that Rising constantly displays a “contagiously optimistic” leadership style that resonates through the entire building and has led to a lot of great recent moments for the Utes.

“It’s awesome- he does a great job at uplifting everybody,” Kump said. “He doesn’t do it by putting anyone down. He’s not the cocky kind of guy. He’s not the guy putting everyone down. He is the kind of guy that is trying to lift everyone else to the level that he’s at. It’s a really cool thing the kind of person he is. I think contagiously optimistic and contagiously uplifting is a great way to describe his leadership.”

Jaren Kump Excited To Represent Utes And Mustangs During Cam Rising Camp

The “Rising Stars” camp is taking place at Herriman High which is where Kump played high school football before moving on to college ball with the Utes.

Kump says he’s excited to represent both his past and present while promoting a really great cause.

“When I saw it was happening at Herriman- it really intrigued me to jump on to it,” Kump said. “I love Herriman with all my heart. I love Herriman, not only the school, but the Herriman community and Riverton, South Jordan community- Bluffdale. What those communities have done for me- I could never pay them back. For me, I’m trying to give back a little of what I can. I have a love and appreciation for that community that has helped make me who I am.”

Let’s Make The “Rising Stars” Camp A Big Deal

Rising, Kump and all the other Utah football players participating are doing the “Rising Stars” camp strictly as volunteers with all NIL proceeds going to For the Kids and Herriman Ute Conference Football. They also hope fans will be eager to jump in and participate where they can even with camp spots completely filled.

“My favorite part about this whole thing- us players are receiving none of the proceeds for this,” Kump said. “We’re doing this voluntarily. All the proceeds are going to For the Kids foundation for the food drive and also for the kids in the area in Herriman specifically. It’s a really cool thing. We are doing this because we love football and we do want to give back to the community that makes us who we are.”

