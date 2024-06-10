On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Utah judge signs execution warrant for Cedar City man convicted in 1998 murder

Jun 10, 2024, 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm

A 8th District Court judge signed an execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie on Monday, a man who ...

A 8th District Court judge signed an execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie on Monday, a man who was sentenced to death in 1999 — setting his date for lethal injection on Aug. 8. (Utah State Prison)

(Utah State Prison)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — A Utah judge signed an execution warrant Monday for Taberon Dave Honie, a man who was sentenced to death in 1999 — setting his date for lethal injection on Aug. 8.

Honie, convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s mother Claudia Benn in front of her three grandchildren, appeared in a Cedar City courtroom on Monday as 5th District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox considered signing his execution warrant.

On July 9, 1998, Honie broke into Benn’s home in Cedar City by smashing a rock into a glass door, then sexually assaulted the woman with a large knife and cut her throat, causing her to bleed to death.

At sentencing, the judge said the death sentence was earned by Honie, not given. “If this isn’t a death penalty case, I don’t know what is,” he said.

After multiple appeals and rulings upholding Honie’s sentence in 2002 and 2014 by the Utah Supreme Court, prosecutors filed an application for an execution warrant on May 1 asking for it to move forward.

When given one more chance to choose whether he wanted to die by firing squad or lethal injection, Honie’s attorney said he does not have the information needed to make an informed choice. That led Wilcox to rule Honie’s decision had been made at his original sentencing — since he made no declaration then, the law outlines he should die by lethal injection.

A new set of execution drugs

On Friday, the Utah Department of Corrections sent a statement clarifying which drugs would be used for a lethal injection and said it has secured the drugs in anticipation of this hearing.

Three drugs make up the lethal injection dose: Ketamine serves as a sedative, fentanyl relieves pain and potassium chloride stops the heart.

Honie’s attorney, Eric Zuckerman, said notice of these drugs on Friday was not enough. He called the three drugs an “experimental cocktail” and said they have never been used for this purpose before.

“They support this proposal with an anonymous declaration by a pharmacist who is licensed to practice in some state, I assume not in Utah or the declaration would have said so,” he said about an affidavit from a pharmacist filed in the case.

Zuckerman noted that a pharmacist would not be allowed to prescribe the drugs, and he said a doctor should publicly testify about those drugs and prescribe the amounts. He said he wants to know where the drugs will come from and whether they will be compounded.

He argued that the defense should have time, after learning the amounts for each drug and the process of administration, to consult with medical experts and decide whether to object to those drugs as unconstitutional, or provide Honie with information about the process and what to expect.

Zuckerman said he has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court, before receiving the names of the drugs, regarding the lack of details over the execution method.

He also said the lethal injection protocol has not been updated since 2010, and asked why the Utah Department of Corrections is not updating it — questioning if it is avoiding the legal process of an appeal. He said moving forward with the execution without an update would be “unfathomable.”

“We want to ensure that Mr. Honie’s criminal rights are not violated in an execution that amounts to torture,” Zuckerman said.

Last-minute appeal attempts

Wilcox said at the hearing that his role as judge is narrow — if there is no legal reason to stay the execution proceedings, he should issue the order. He said he is “unpersuaded” by Honie’s arguments that there should be a stay because of his current appeal which does not involve his conviction.

“It’s not an open door for a person facing the death penalty to engage in any litigation to stay his sentence,” he said.

To address the execution protocol argument by Zuckerman, an attorney from the Utah Department of Corrections, Daniel Bokovoy, said the protocol allows for other drugs to be used and is unchanged — aside from minor changes about the place since the prison has moved since 2010.

Prosecutor Daniel Boyer, who argued at the hearing, said there was no reason for the judge to delay signing the execution warrant because there is not currently an appeal or question of Honie’s conviction or sentence.

Boyer said Honie decided not to choose a method of execution when he was first asked in 1999, which meant waiving his choice. The attorney said although it should have happened at his sentencing, Boyer could decide on Monday whether he would choose firing squad or lethal injection — but no later.

“It’s our position that he’s asking for more control over this part of the proceedings than the statutory process allows him,” he said.

Zuckerman, however, argued that the pending litigation should cause an “automatic stay.”

An execution warrant must set the method of execution and a date of execution, which is between 30 days and 60 days from the date it is issued. Honie’s execution date, on Aug. 8, is one day shy of 60 days.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Springville police Officers preparing to break down the front door of Ruby Franke's Springville hom...

Michael Houck

Body camera shows Springville officers breaking into Ruby Franke’s home after children found in Ivins

Body camera footage shows the police response to Ruby Franke's Springville house after her two children were found emaciated and hurt in Ivins on Aug. 30, 2023. 

46 minutes ago

Davis County School buses at the Bus Farm in Farmington on Friday, Sept. 13. (Matt Gade, Deseret Ne...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Davis School District, ex-employee reach $143,558 settlement in discrimination suit

Davis School District officials and a former employee tasked with investigating racial harassment cases have reached a settlement to resolve the lawsuit she filed against the school system over alleged discrimination.

4 days ago

FILE: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seal hangs on the facade of its building Sept. 18...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

SEC to close Salt Lake office after ‘gross abuse of power’ in Utah crypto case

The closure of the Salt Lake office follows the case a judge called "deeply troubling," leading to the sanctioning of SEC prosecutors who presented false information and lost $1.8 million in attorneys' fees.

4 days ago

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freig...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

A Colorado woman who was handcuffed in a police car hit by a train receives an $8.5M settlement

A Colorado woman who was seriously injured when a freight train hit the parked police vehicle in which she sat handcuffed has reached an $8.5 million settlement.

5 days ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, ...

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case

An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge's ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case.

5 days ago

Hoover standing in court....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com and Shara Park, KSL TV

Matt Frank Hoover sentenced to life without parole for murder of Provo police officer

A man was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison for the murder of a Provo police officer.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah judge signs execution warrant for Cedar City man convicted in 1998 murder