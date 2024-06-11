On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

State fire officials concerned as they consider wildfire season outlook

Jun 10, 2024, 6:43 PM

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY State fire experts say Utah is at risk of having a devastating wildfire season this summer and pleading with Utahns to be proactive.

“Let’s be smart about what we’re doing and keep Utah safe this summer,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Multiple state fire agencies gathered with Gov. Cox at This is the Place Heritage Park Monday to give an outlook on Utah’s wildfire season. Their collective message – Utah is primed for a dangerous wildfire season, and while the entire state is at an elevated risk, northwest Utah has them particularly concerned.

“Between the grass growth and the early hot temperatures, it has us concerned as fire managers of what we could see,” said Chris Delaney, state fire management officer for BLM Utah.

Thanks to two years of above average snow fall and moisture, Utah’s fuel load is bigger and thicker this year. And with the already hotter-than-normal temperatures in early June and experts predicting less rain this summer, that fuel load is quickly drying out.

Lead meteorologist with Predictive Services at the Great Basin Coordination Center Basil Newmerzhychy speaks as he joins with Gov. Cox and other officials to bring awareness to the potential of fires during a press conference at This Is The Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

“This year, unlike the last two years, the monsoon is expected to be not as prominent, it’s always around Utah, but maybe instead of raining 35 days, it will rain 12 days, in any event that kind of delay in the monsoon will have the potential to keep the fire season going longer in areas across Utah,” said Basil Newmerzhycky, meteorologist with the Great Basin Coordination Center.

Already this year, Utah has had 189 wildfires, 156 of them have been human-caused. Fire managers said the biggest mistake they see people make leading to these types of fires is complacency.

“A simple mistake could cause a lifetime of consequences for firefighters, for residents, for the habitat for the wildlife, we would just ask take an extra second before you go out to your public lands,” Delaney said.

Be proactive

Fire managers are asking Utahns to be proactive about preventing wildfires and keeping firefighters safe; make sure campfires are completely cool before leaving a campsite, target shoot in designated areas and don’t use exploding targets, maintain vehicles and tires, and avoid dragging tow chains. They also ask that you check UtahFireInfo.gov before recreating this summer – so you know where fires are burning and what areas are at high risk.

“Mostly, I ask that you keep these guys (firefighters) safe, we want every one of them to be able to go to their families, they’re going to do whatever it takes to protect the lives of people and the next to protect property where they can, but we don’t want to put them in that situation,” Cox said.

During Monday’s news conference, several fire managers asked Utahns to look at their homes and cabins and work on creating defensible space so that in the event of a wildfire the structure is better protected. Defensible space also allows more time to evacuate in the event of a fast-moving fire.

“Really what we’re talking about is a lot of the ignitions that occur to the homes are because of embers that come up to a mile or more from the main body of the fire, so really that defensible space is buying you time,” said Chris Milne, assistant chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Milne said homeowners looking for a defensible space assessment on their property can visit slcfire.gov/wildfire. Many local fire agencies are willing to provide the same assessment, if homeowners reach out.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Springville police Officers preparing to break down the front door of Ruby Franke's Springville hom...

Michael Houck

Body camera shows Springville officers breaking into Ruby Franke’s home after children found in Ivins

Body camera footage shows the police response to Ruby Franke's Springville house after her two children were found emaciated and hurt in Ivins on Aug. 30, 2023. 

43 minutes ago

Paul Miller, left, and Blake Moore during a 1st Congressional District GOP primary debate at the Ec...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Where Rep. Blake Moore, Paul Miller stand on federal spending, Ukraine aid

Things occasionally got chippy during the 1st Congressional District Republican debate between Rep. Blake Moore and challenger Paul Miller Monday, as the candidates distinguished themselves on their approach to federal spending and foreign aid to Ukraine.

58 minutes ago

Rusty Cannon, president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, moderates a discussion with United State...

Suzanne Bates, Deseret News

Poll: Rep. Curtis has sizable lead in Utah Senate primary, but a third of GOP voters still undecided

Four candidates are vying for the seat held by Sen. Mitt Romney, who announced late last year he wouldn’t run for reelection.

1 hour ago

A 8th District Court judge signed an execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie on Monday, a man who ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah judge signs execution warrant for Cedar City man convicted in 1998 murder

A Utah judge signed an execution warrant Monday for Taberon Dave Honie, setting his date for lethal injection on Aug. 8.

2 hours ago

The Utah delegation taking a tour of a geothermal well in Iceland....

Mike Anderson

Utah delegation studies future geothermal potential in Iceland

More than a dozen Utah leaders visited Iceland to understand better how the country uses geothermal and renewable energy, intending to bring that knowledge to the Beehive State.

2 hours ago

Moab resident Daniel Wright, rescuing a father of two, after he fell off his inflatable kayak in th...

Michael Houck

Two Moab men save a family of three from drowning in the Colorado River

Search and crew crews are crediting two Moab men for saving a father and his two sons from drowning in the Colorado River on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

State fire officials concerned as they consider wildfire season outlook