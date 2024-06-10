Locals In MiLB: Former Pleasant Grove Baseball Star Suffers Scary Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a scary scene in late May when former Pleasant Grove Viking Payton Henry was struck in the head by an opponent’s backswing. Henry immediately went to the ground and was attended to by trainers from both teams. The game was called in the seventh inning after Henry was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

After getting struck in the head by the bat on the backswing, Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry left on a backboard in an ambulance. He is currently being evaluated in a Syracuse area hospital according to the team on X. The game was called in the 7th inning #BlueJays #Mets pic.twitter.com/P6sk3bjoDe — Mets Reb-ular Season (@SportsRebo) June 1, 2024

Henry took to social media the following day to thank fans and well-wishers for their concern following the injury. After being discharged from the hospital, Henry was placed on the seven-day injured list.

Wanted to get on here and thank everyone for the prayers and concern. I’m doing pretty good and hoping to recover as quick as possible. I love you all! — Payton Henry (@paytonhenry15) June 1, 2024

Utah Utes (4)

Justin Kelly | Pitcher | Copper Hills Grizzlies

Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats – Toronto Blue Jays

A hot start to the season at Single-A Vancouver earned Kelly a promotion to Double-A New Hampshire. The 25-year-old opened the season with Vancouver after making 36 appearances in 2023 and finishing with a 1.80 ERA. The former Copper Hills Grizzly picked up this season where he left off, building a better than 5:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 games before advancing to New Hampshire.

The 6’1 righthander has continued his dominance with the Fisher Cats, allowing one run in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen. Opponents are hitting .133 against Kelly in Double-A.

C’s WIN, Justin Kelly with the game winning strikeout!#AtTheNat pic.twitter.com/X10qFNm6a9 — Vancouver Canadians (@vancanadians) April 12, 2024

Kelly spent four years with the Utes (2018-21), appearing in 31 games. As the Utes Friday starter to begin the 2020 season, Kelly amassed a 2.66 ERA in 23.2 innings. He finished his college career with a 6.20 ERA and a 2-12 record. Kelly was named to the 2017 5A North All-Star team as a senior at Copper Hills H.S.

Kelly signed with the Blue Jays organization as a free agent in July 2021

2024 Stats: 19 Games | 2-1 | 3 SV | 2 HLD | 2.45 ERA | 22 IP | 25 Ks | 4 BB | 1.05 WHIP

2023 Stats: 36 Games | 5-2 | 1.80 ERA | 45 IP | 5 SV | 4 HLD | 34Ks | 17 BB | 1.24 WHIP

Blake Whiting | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

Single-A Carolina Mudcats – Milwaukee Brewers

Whiting has converted all four of his save opportunities this season despite issuing 14 free passes against 17 strikeouts. The former Ute worked around two hits to finish with a clean inning in his last appearance on June 6.

Listed at 6’2 and 180 pounds, the righthander appeared in 41 games (one start) across two seasons (2022-23) for the Utes. Whiting finished his Utah career with a 6.08 ERA in 63.2 innings while striking out 73 and walking 27 batters.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Whiting as a free agent following the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 14 Games | 1-1 | 4 SV | 5.74 ERA | 15.2 IP | 17 Ks | 14 BB | 1.91 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3 IP | 5 K | 0.000 WHIP

Cam Day | Pitcher | Layton Lancers

Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes – Los Angeles Dodgers

Day turned in perhaps the best appearance of his season when he twirled 4.2 innings of one-hit baseball against Visalia on June 5. The former Lancer walked two and punched out one, lowering his ERA by over three-quarters of a run to 5.24.

Really nice outing yesterday afternoon for Cam Day.

4.2 IP

1H

0R

1K

2BB

Sinker, 4S, Cutter, Slider, Change mix, so a full bag with explosive elements. Hides the ball wall, natural movement, has hit as high as 99. #dodgers pic.twitter.com/THxtrz5qEe — Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) June 6, 2024

As a senior at Layton High, Day was named the Deseret News 6A Player of the Year and PBR Utah State Player of the Year after going 11-1 with 133 Ks and a 0.40 ERA. He finished his prep career rated the No. 1 overall recruit in Utah.

Standing 6’2 and 195 pounds, the right-hander spent two seasons (2022-23) wearing the red and white of the Utes. Day went 4-12 with an 8.24 ERA in 31 appearances for Utah. He threw 62.1 innings in 14 starts as a freshman before posting a 10.04 ERA in 17 appearances (11 starts) as a sophomore. Day’s 55 strikeouts in 2023 were the second most on the team.

Day signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Agust 2023 after going undrafted in the 2023 MLB Draft.

2024 Stats: 10 Games | 1-3 | 5.24 ERA | 34.1 IP | 27 Ks | 19 BB | 1.57 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 3.86 ERA | 2.1 IP | 2 Ks | 0.43 WHIP

Zac McCleve | Pitcher

Single-A Charleston RiverDogs – Tampa Bay Rays

McCleve remains on the 60-day injured list. The 6’4 reliever was placed in the IL on March 24, 2024.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3 IP | 5 K | 0.00 WHIP

Utah Prep Athletes (8)

Payton Henry | Catcher | Pleasant Grove HS

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – Toronto Blue Jays

Henry is on the seven-day injured list after being struck in the head on a backswing during a game on May 31.

UPDATE on #Bisons Payton Henry: “Payton Henry has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well as he continues to rest and recover. We want to express our great gratitude to the Syracuse Mets organization and the medical support team at Upstate University Hospital for… pic.twitter.com/nVS8xpeKp0 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 1, 2024

In 2023, Henry returned to the organization that drafted him after spending two seasons with the Miami Marlins. Henry appeared in 20 games for the Marlins, hitting .143 with one extra-base hit and four RBI.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Henry out of Pleasant Grove HS in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. Henry made his MLB debut for the Brewers on September 17, 2021.

2024 Stats: 22 games | .266 BA | 21 Hits | 3 2B | 4 2B | 3 HR | 17 RBI | 7 BB | 17 K

2023 Stats: .294 BA | 9 HR | 35 RBI

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Double-A Birmingham Barons – Chicago White Sox

Bush and fellow Utah prep athlete Drew Thorpe anchor the first-place Barons’ starting rotation. The Ogden, Utah native is 2-0 in June after scattering five hits across 13 innings and two starts against Tennessee. Bush is making a case for promotion as opponents are hitting .183 against him.

Ky Bush made quick work of the Smokies today, and they are likely happy the #Barons (37-20, 4-2 series)are on their way out of town. BHam with a 4-1 win to get Ky to 5-2 for the season. Ky turns in a QS: 6 innings allowing a 6th inning single and 3 BB’s to go with 2K’s. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gbkfrWPQHx — FutureSox (@FutureSox) June 9, 2024

The 6’6 lefty appeared in the 2022 MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium during All-Star weekend.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. Bush was traded to the Chicago White Sox organization in July 2023, finishing the season at Double-A Birmingham.

2024 Stats: 11 Games | 5-2 | 1.98 ERA | 63.2 IP | 67 Ks | 26 BB | 1.05 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

Double-A Birmingham Barons – Chicago White Sox

Thorpe is reportedly set to make his MLB debut when the White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners.

The former Desert Hills star had little left to prove at the Double-A level after amassing a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. Opponents are hitting .170 against the stout righthander, and he has 56 strikeouts against 17 walks.

Pumped to see Drew Thorpe get the call, he did not have much else to prove in the Minor Leagues. Since the start of the 2023 season (A+/AA): 199.1 IP, 2.17 ERA, .191 OBA, 238 K, 55 BB Opponents have hit just .138 against his changeup in that span with a 50%(!!) in zone whiff% pic.twitter.com/GHFzUmsDYz — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 9, 2024

The White Sox acquired Thorpe during a spring that saw him finish with a 7.45 ERA in 9.2 innings (two starts).

A 2023 second-round pick of the New York Yankees, Thorpe was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. He split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.52 ERA | 14-2 | 139.1 IP | 182 K | 38 BB | 0.983 WHIP

Wil Jensen | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Triple A Sacramento River Cats – San Francisco Giants

Jensen earned his first promotion to Triple-A after opening the year with a 1.91 ERA in 13 appearances for Richmond. The former Colt received a rude welcome to Triple-A as he was tagged for five earned runs on seven hits in his first two appearances combined. In his third outing, Jensen was much more effective, giving up one hit in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Five straight strikeouts to seal the win? You bet Wil Jensen’s pumped 😤 pic.twitter.com/SeqmUW7m6X — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 28, 2024

The 6’4 righty spent four years at Pepperdine after graduating from Cottonwood HS. He finished his Pepperdine career with a 10-9 record and a 3.03 ERA across 160.1 innings.

The Oakland Athletics selected Jensen in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jensen was 7-0 in 2023, finishing with a 2.53 ERA in 34 appearances (4 starts) for Double-A Richmond.

2024 Stats: 16 Games | 3-2 | 2.97 ERA | 33.1 IP | 39 Ks | 17 BB | 1.47 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.53 ERA | 7-0 | 89 IP | 93 K | 41 BB | 1.30 WHIP

Brayden Taylor | SS/3B | Copper Hills HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – Tampa Bay Rays

The former Copper Hills Grizzly is making a case for promotion as his bat is heating up with the summer weather. Taylor is slashing .364/.417/.788 in June with nine extra-base hits, including six of his 18 doubles. He has two or more hits in five of seven games this month and has scored or driven in a run in each contest.

Brayden Taylor has quietly been having a really good season in Hi-A. Three hits tonight pushes his season line to .277/.408/542 in 206 PA with 8 HR and 12 SB.#RaysUppic.twitter.com/4GFbozQ4Wt — Eric Cross (@EricCross04) June 5, 2024

Taylor committed to Texas Christian University (TCU) after graduating from Copper Hills High School in 2020. In three years with the Horned Frogs, Taylor turned himself into a first-round pick by launching 48 home runs, including 23 long balls as a junior. Taylor hit .315 for TCU in 184 career games.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Taylor with the 19th pick of the first round in the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Taylor played 25 minor league games, hitting .242 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

2024 Stats: 49 games | .277 | 51 Hits | 18 2B | 3 3B | 8 HR | 29 RBI | 38 BB | 56 K | 13 SB

2023 Stats: .242 BA | 25 games | 5 HR | 15 RBI

Seth Corry | Pitcher | Lone Peak HS

Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels – San Francisco Giants

After spending the better parts of three and a half seasons with Single-A Eugene, Corry earned a long-awaited promotion to Double-A Richmond on Monday, June 10. The lefty hurler did not allow a home run in seven May appearances.

A 6’2 lefthanded reliever, Corry was selected out of Lone Peak H.S. by the San Francisco Giants in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

2024 Stats: 13 Games | 1-2 | 2.39 ERA | 26.1 IP | 31 K | 13 BB | 0.99 WHIP

2023 Stats: 5.03 ERA | 0-2 | 5.03 ERA | 34 IP | 18 K | 8 BB

Ross Dunn | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels – (Minnesota Twins)

The 6’3 lefty has performed well in June as a versatile arm while starting or relieving. Dunn lowered his season ERA to 2.93 after throwing four innings of one-run ball on June 8.

Ross Dunn exits after 2.2 innings of one run ball 💪 The lefty picked up two strikeouts and retired the final six batters he faced 🔥 RHP Ben Ethridge entered from the bullpen and recorded the final out in the third ⚾️ Bot 4| Mighty Mussels 2, Flying Tigers 1 pic.twitter.com/gexcdKMIgH — Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (@MightyMussels) May 19, 2024

Another Cottonwood Colt makes the list in pitcher Ross Dunn. Dunn went 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA in three college seasons. He pitched for the Florida State Seminoles (2021-22) before transferring to Arizona State for his junior season.

The Minnesota Twins selected Dunn in the tenth round of the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 9 Games | 1-0 | 2.93 ERA | 30.2 IP | 32 Ks | 11 BBs | 1.34 WHIP

Joey Dixon | Pitcher | Bingham HS

Full-Season IL – (Houston Astros)

Dixon has been placed on the full-season injured list by the Astros and will miss the 2024 season.

The former Bingham Miner spent three seasons with Stanford (2021-23), making 71 appearances (25 starts). He finished his college career with a 4.18 ERA in 183 innings, striking out 150 batters and walking 81.

The Houston Astros selected Dixon in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Dixon threw one inning for the Astros’ rookie league team in Florida.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 1 IP | 0 Runs | 1 Hit

Salt Lake Bruins (3)

Joe Barlow | Pitcher | Riverton HS

Triple-A Charlotte Knights – Chicago White Sox

The former Silverwolf has been up and down in five appearances since coming off the injured list on May 24. Walks have come back to bite Barlow, as three free passes contributed to the five earned runs he has allowed. Barlow has one or more strikeouts in every appearance this year.

RHP Joe Barlow, who was activated off the @KnightsBaseball IL today, is in the game for the Knights to start the 8th inning. — Tommy Viola (@Tommy_the_V) June 6, 2024

Initially a catcher at SLCC, Barlow’s right arm proved too valuable to stay behind the plate, prompting a battery flip to the mound. The Riverton High School product went 3-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 2016, striking out 51 batters in 46.2 innings to get on the radar of MLB scouts.

The Texas Rangers took Barlow in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. Barlow made his MLB debut in 2021 and made 79 appearances with Texas. He signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent after electing free agency following the 2023 season.

2024 Stats: 5 Games | 0-0 | 9.00 ERA | 5 IP | 6 Ks | 3 BBs | 2.00 WHIP

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 79 Games | 4-4 | 3.05 ERA | 73.2 IP | 61 K | 27 BB | 1.00 WHIP

Eddy Alvarez | Utility

Triple-A Worcester Red Sox – Boston Red Sox

Alvarez has hit safely in five of six starts in June and has shown a keen eye while drawing six walks over the same stretch. Despite his overall success, Alvarez has not shown much power since homering twice on May 26. He has one double and zero home runs since that day.

How about an Eddy Alvarez RBI-double to get us going? pic.twitter.com/lTv7Z3ay05 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 4, 2024

The 33-year-old former Olympic speed skater is one of three Americans to win a Winter and Summer Olympics medal. Alvarez won a silver medal in Sochi’s 5,000-meter speed skating relay in 2014. Two years later, Alvarez was the U.S. flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies in the 2016 Tokyo Games before winning a silver medal as part of the U.S. baseball team.

Alvarez split 2023 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox Triple-A franchises, playing 64 games and hitting .283. He made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins on August 5, 2020.

2024 Stats: 48 Games | .252 BA | 9 2B | 7 HR | 32 RBI | 6 SB | 20 BB | 48 Ks

2023 Stats: .283 BA | 7 HR | 31 RBI | 17 SB

Breck Eichelberger | Pitcher | Riverton HS

Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm – San Diego Padres

Eichelberger made seven appearances for Single-A Lake Elsinore, walking 13 batters in 11.2 innings. He was assigned to the Padres Arizona Complex League team on May 9.

The Snow Canyon High School alumnus spent three seasons with Salt Lake (2019-21). Eichelberger finished his Bruin career with an 18-6 record and a 3.16 ERA. The 6’5 righthander spent two seasons with Abilene Christian in the WAC after leaving SLCC.

Eichelberger signed as a free agent with a San Diego Padres organization in 2023 after going 7-4 in 94-1 innings and 20 starts for the Wildcats. He finished a two-year stint with Abilene Christian, carrying a 4.29 ERA while striking out 79 batters against 44 walks.

2024 Stats: 7 Games | 1-0 | 11.2 IP | 58.48 ERA | 10 Ks | 5 BBs | 2.66 WHIP

Utah Valley Wolverines (2)

Paxton Schultz | Pitcher | Orem HS

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – Toronto Blue Jays

The Orem, Utah native was tagged for two solo home runs against Lehigh Valley on June 6. Schultz has settled into a sort of long relief role for the Bisons, throwing multiple innings in six of eight games since May 4. He has gone three or more innings twice during that stretch.

Danny Jansen and Paxton Schultz walk in from the Sahlen Field bullpen. #Bisons #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/fQNyWK3MNp — The Herd Chronicles (@HERDchronicles) April 18, 2024

Shultz appeared in 46 games (30 starts) over three seasons (2017-19) for Utah Valley, finishing his career with a 3-17 record and 4.61 ERA in 209 innings. As a junior in 2019, Schultz threw a career-high 99.1 innings in 15 starts. He ended the year with a 4.08 ERA and struck out 207 batters while walking 78.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Schultz in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The former Orem Tiger was named Region 7 MVP and first-team All-State as a senior in 2016 after leading the Tigers with an 11-1 record and 2.90 ERA. Schultz was first-team All-State and earned All-Region honors as a junior.

2024 Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.50 ERA | 32 IP | 42 Ks | 25 BB | 1.56 WHIP

Casey Anderson | Pitcher

Single-A Visalia Rawhide – Arizona Diamondbacks

Anderson was roughed up in his most recent appearance, giving up nine earned runs in 3.2 innings. Three home runs and four walks marred his only start of June. Anderson’s ERA ballooned to 8.76 after he allowed 14 earned in his past two starts combined.

The 6’4 Anderson appeared in 15 games (8 starts) in one season at UVU. He threw 69 innings in 2023, finishing with a 4-1 record and a 3.39 ERA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Anderson in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft. Anderson threw 8.2 innings at Single-A Visalia, struggling to a 10.38 ERA.

2024 Stats: 8 Games | 2-3 | 8.67 ERA | 27 IP | 19 SO | 13 BB | 1.81 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10.38 ERA | 1-2 | 8.2 IP | 8 K | 7 BB | 2.42 WHIP

BYU Cougars (8)

Jackson Cluff | Infielder

Triple-A Rochester Red Wings – Washington Nationals

Cluff’s bat has stepped up for Triple-A Rochester as he makes a case to get called up to the show. The Littleton, Colorado native blasted a three-run homer against Worcester on June 4, marking his third long ball at that level.

JACKSON CLUFF GOES DEEEEEEEEEEP!!! 😤 10-2 Wings ⬆️7⃣ pic.twitter.com/l9vVeF9aBs — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) June 5, 2024

The 5’11 Cluff played two seasons at BYU (2016 & 2019), appearing in 96 games. He hit .313 as a Cougar, driving in 66 runs with four long balls. Cluff hit .325 and stole 12 bases in 2019.

The Washington Nationals selected Cluff in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft. The versatile infielder had been stuck at Double-A Harrisburg since 2021.

2024 Stats: 33 Games | .298 BA | 28 Hits | 6 2B | 4 HR | 14 RBI | 7 SB | 14 BBs | 23 Ks

2023 Stats: 86 games | .207 BA | 51 Hits | 7 HR | 27 RBI | 54 BB | 85 K

Justin Sterner | Pitcher

Triple-A Durham Bulls – Tampa Bay Rays

The 27-year-old reliever was called up to the big leagues by Tampa Bay on May 31 and threw two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles later that night. Sterner made two appearances with the Rays, giving up five hits and one run in four innings before being optioned back to Durham on June 5.

Justin Sterner shines in his big league debut 💪 pic.twitter.com/qExCZZYW5O — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 1, 2024

Through three years in Provo, the 6’1 righthander went 8-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 27 games (17 starts). He went 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 2019, striking out 71 batters in 71 innings.

2024 MLB Stats: 2 Games | 0-0 | 2.25 ERA | 4 IP | 4 Ks | BB | 1.50 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 16 Games | 1-2 | 3.46 ERA | 26 IP | 34 Ks | 8 BB | 1.04 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6-1 | 5.27 ERA | 54.2 IP | 71 Ks | 21 BB | 1.39 WHIP

Ryan Brady | Pitcher | Park City HS

Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals – (Kansas City Royals)

Brady has allowed just one earned run in three June appearances. The 6’1 righthander scattered four hits across two innings in his most recent appearance on June 7.

A look at the #Royals return for Clarke:

Ryan Brady: 24 yo, made it to AA last year in his first full pro season. 2022 UDFA from BYU. Slider is his game, and it’s pretty good. 2.90 FIP at AA last season. 21.1% K%. Doesn’t walk too many. It’s good depth with upside. pic.twitter.com/Ap43q8OUXA — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) December 14, 2023

The former Park City Miner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 after going 4-3 in 73.2 innings across three seasons at BYU. The righthander was used sparingly in his first two seasons with the Cougars before throwing 60.1 innings with a 3.73 ERA and a 4-3 record in 2022.

Brady was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a four-prospect swap in December 2023.

2024 Stats: 17 Games | 2-2 | 3.12 ERA | 26 IP | 21 Ks | 11 BB | 1. 46 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-4 | 2.69 ERA | 77 IP | 72 Ks | 19 BB | 1.13 WHIP

Austin Deming | Infielder | Snow Canyon HS

High-A Asheville Tourists – Houston Astros

The former Cougar is hitting .250 in June but has seen his power stroke come around. Deming launched homers in three straight games against Bowling Green.

Austin Deming is on a tear with High-A @GoTourists. Since May 1, he is slashing .295/.378/.543 with 14 extra base hits, including 6 home runs. Deming was a 10th round selection in last year’s @MLBDraft out of @BYUBaseball. pic.twitter.com/rFTtTchHVA — Astros Player Development (@AstrosPlayerDev) June 9, 2024

Deming, the 2018 Utah Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, played 35 games as a freshman for the Cougars in 2019. He played 173 games at BYU, finishing with 28 home runs, 128 RBIs, and a .292 batting average. Deming exploded for 19 home runs and 68 RBI as a senior, besting his previous career-highs of seven bombs and 33 runs batted in.

The Houston Astros selected Deming in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB draft. In his first taste of professional baseball, he battled to a .159 batting average in 27 games at High-A Asheville.

2024 Stats: 40 Games | .285 BA | 41 Hits | 10 2B | 6 HR | 20 RBI | 51 Ks | 15 BBs

2023 Stats: .159 BA | 14 Hits | 3 RBI | 14 BB | 34 K

Andrew Pintar | Utility | Spanish Fork HS

High-A Hillsboro Hops – Arizona Diamondbacks

The right-handed hitting centerfielder is riding a nine-game hitting streak while hitting safely in every game of June. Deming went 3-5 with a pair of doubles on June 5; it was his fifth game with three or more hits.

FIRST-PITCH PINTAR STRIKES AGAIN!!! Hops outfielder Andrew Pintar records his second lead-off first pitch hit in the last two games, this time sending it over the left wall 😳#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/DFRYlNJqxn — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) May 9, 2024

A second baseman, shortstop, and centerfielder in three seasons (2020-22) with BYU, Pintar hit .298 with nine long balls and 46 RBI in Provo. His best season came in 2021 when he finished with nine homers and 32 RBI while hitting .333.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Pintar in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft, the highest Cougar draft pick in a decade. He hit .241 in 37 games at High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 52 Games | .294 | 59 Hits |11 2B | 3 3B | 8 HR | 29 RBI | 16 SB | 31 BB | 43 K

2023 High- A Stats: .241 BA | 34 Hits | 2 HR | 14 RBI | 11 BB | 36 K

Cy Nielson | Pitcher | Spanish Fork HS

High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers – Pittsburgh Pirates

The 6’3 lefthander has not allowed a run in his last three appearances. Nielson has six strikeouts without a walk in two June games.

Picked in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians, Nielson signed with BYU instead. The lefty went 6-6 at BYU with a 5.20 ERA in 88.1 innings. Nielson appeared in 28 games out of the Cougars bullpen in 2022, finishing with a 5.08 ERA in 33.2 innings while striking out 45 and walking seven.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Nielson in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft. He threw 46.2 innings across 39 appearances for High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 18 Games | 1-1 | 1.85 ERA | 24.1 IP | 3 SV | 28 Ks | 10 BB | 0.99 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-5 | 4.44 ERA | 46.2 IP | 53 K | 21 BB | 1.41 WHIP

Nate Dahle | Pitcher | Bear River HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – Tampa Bay Rays

Dahle was tagged for three earned runs when he gave up a home run in his most recent appearance on June 7. He has allowed a run to score in three of his past four performances.

ALUM: Nate Dahle (@NaTeDoGg_34) put up a stellar 2023 season in the Tampa Bay Rays farm system. Take a look at the @CSI_Baseball alum’s year! @CSIAthletics1 @BYUBaseball READ ⬇️https://t.co/tAj6Dtgibd — PNW College Baseball Report (@PNW_CBR) November 19, 2023

The 6’6 righthander played one season at BYU after starting his collegiate career at the College of Southern Idaho. Dahle put himself on MLB scouts’ radars in 2022 when he made 25 appearances, finishing with a 2.74 ERA and 2-4 record. The Bear River product struck out 61 batters while walking 11 in his lone season with the Cougars.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Dahle in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished last season with High-A Bowling Green, throwing 38.1 innings with a 2.82 ERA.

2024 Stats: 15 Games | 1-0 | 4.68 ERA | 25 IP | 33 Ks | 8 BB | 1.40 WHIP

2023 High-A Stats: 0-2 | 2.82 ERA | 38.1 IP | 42 Ks | 10 BB | 0.94 WHIP

Cooper McKeehan | Pitcher

High-A Quad Cities River Bandits – Kansas City Royals

McKeehan is a free agent after the Royals organization released him on Sunday, June 9.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native spent three years in Provo after joining the Cougars in 2020. McKeehan went 2-1 as a junior with a sterling 1.57 ERA in 23 appearances. He was 5-3 as a Cougar, finishing with a 3.56 ERA in 55.2 innings.

The Kansas City Royals selected McKeehan in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished 2023 at High-A Quad Cities, struggling to a 2-2 record and 8.78 ERA in 13.1 innings.

2024 Stats: 10 Appearances | 1-2 | 7.94 ERA | 11.1 IP | 12 Ks | 8 BB | 2.21 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10-3 | 2.70 ERA | 63.1 IP | 67 K | 22 BB | 1.074 WHIP

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4)

Logan Porter | Catcher

Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers – Kansas City Royals

The former Trailblazer opened June with a double and a home run on his way to three RBI against Indianapolis. After hitting four long balls in the first two weeks of the season, Porter has just two homers in his last 22 games.

Josh’s Omaha Storm Chasers Hitting Metrics update through 6/4: Guys I’m Ready to See in KC:

Logan Porter

John Rave

Devin Mann Getting There:

Brian O’Keefe pic.twitter.com/LmK0Vk6ada — Josh Keiser (@joshkeiser40) June 5, 2024

Porter’s MLB debut came in 2023 when the former Trailblazer hit .194 in 31 September at-bats. He became the first Utah Tech alum with an MLB home run when he went deep against the Astros in September 2023.

In two seasons at Utah Tech (2017-18), Porter slashed .347/.483/.581 in 104 games. He hit ten home runs and had a career-high 72 RBI as a freshman in 2017.

2024 Stats: 31 Games | .333 BA | 36 Hits | 6 HR | 9 2B | 22 RBI | 22 BB | 31 K

2023 Stats: 110 Games | .232 BA | 88 Hits | 13 HR | 48 RBI | 60 BB | 113 K

Jayden Murray | Pitcher

Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys – Houston Astros

The righthander was activated and sent to the Florida Complex League for a rehab start on May 18. Murray gave up two hits, including a home run, while striking out the side in his lone inning of work. He has not appeared in a game since.

Murray threw 148 innings for Utah Tech in 2018 and 2019, ending his college career at 13-8 with a 4.38 ERA. He was 10-3 in 2019 with a 3.78 ERA.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Murray in the 23rd round of the 2019 MLB draft. Murray reached Triple-A Sugar Land in his second season with the Astros organization.

2023 Stats: 8.27 ERA | 2-4 | 41.1 IP | 42 K | 32 BB | 2.177 WHIP

Dylan File | Pitcher

Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles – Arizona Diamondbacks

The Lake Havasu City, Arizona native has had back-to-back difficult outings. He gave up ten hits, including three homers on May 30 before surrendering 12 hits and eight earned runs on June 5. File’s ERA exploded from a respectable 3.64 to 5.76 after allowing 15 runs in two starts.

File spent 2023 in the KBO League with the Doosan Bears. The Bears released File after he experienced elbow problems in June. File gave up nine runs in nine innings with the Bears.

In three seasons with Utah Tech (2015-17), File went 20-4 with a 3.12 ERA across 245 innings. He went 8-2 with two shutouts in 14 starts in 2017. He finished the year with a 3.58 ERA and struck out 75 while walking 37.

File was a 21st-round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 10 Starts | 2-4 | 5.76 ERA | 50 IP | 29 Ks | 9 BB | 1.56 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-1 | 8.00 ERA | 9 IP | 2 Ks | 5 BB | 1.67 WHIP

Kaden Hollow | Catcher

ACL – San Diego Padres

Hollow has hit safely in four of seven June starts with the Padres Arizona Complex League team. He lashed his first triple of the year on June 3.

In three seasons (2020-22) with Utah Tech, the lefthanded-hitting catcher hit .317 with 18 home runs and 86 RBI. He followed up a freshman First-Team All-WAC performance with an even better 2022 season. Hollow hit .327 with 11 doubles, nine homers, and 39 runs knocked in as a sophomore.

Hollow signed with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2022.

2024 Stats: 24 Games | .262 BA | 6 2B | 3B | 59 RBI | 22 BBs | 23 Ks

2023 Stats: 16 Games | .314 BA | 11 Hits | HR | 6 RBI | 11 BB | 9 K

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Follow @bpreece24