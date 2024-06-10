On the Site:
LOGAN, Utah – The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ loss is the Utah State Aggies’ gain after 6’9 forward Pavle Stosic committed to Jerrod Calhoun’s first USU team.

The Aggies announced the signing of the 215-pound Niš, Serbia, native on Monday, June 10. Stosic has three years of eligibility remaining.

“We are excited to welcome Pavle to the Aggie family,” Calhoun said. “Pavle brings a unique skill set to our program as he can play multiple positions and his versatility makes him a great fit in our system.”

Stosic played 46 minutes across 14 games for Gonzaga last season as a freshman. He scored a career-high four points against Arkansas Pine-Bluff in early December. Stosic averaged one point and 0.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs on 38 percent shooting.

Stosic played two seasons professionally in Spain before starting his career at Gonzaga. He played one season for Casademont Zaragoza in the Champions League and then a season with CBP Huesca in Spain’s LEB Gold League. Stosic also appeared in eight games over two Adidas Next Generation Tournaments with Zaragoza U18.

He averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while helping the Serbian Top 18 nation team to the FIBA U18 European Challengers tournament in 2021.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Utah State Basketball Adds Serbian Forward From Transfer Portal