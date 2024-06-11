On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

John Curtis gets the frontrunner treatment during Senate GOP primary debate

Jun 10, 2024, 9:46 PM

United States Senate candidates John Curtis, Brad Wilson, Jason Walton and Trent Staggs speak at th...

United States Senate candidates John Curtis, Brad Wilson, Jason Walton and Trent Staggs speak at the Utah Taxpayers Association Annual Taxes Now Conference at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A mostly civil debate between the four Republican U.S. Senate candidates from Utah turned rancorous in the waning moments, as Trent Staggs used his closing statement to appear to accuse Rep. John Curtis of wrongdoing related to stock trading in 2020.

Candidates were each given 60 seconds to issue a closing statement at the end of the televised debate, with Staggs speaking last, per the results of a random drawing.

“You know, on March 4, 2020, Abbot Laboratories was awarded a federal grant. On that same day, John Curtis purchased stock in that company,” Staggs began. “This is the problem in Congress. At a time when somebody should be looking out for their constituents, they end up looking out for their own profit.”

“You have to let me respond to that,” Curtis said, as moderator Glen Mills began to wrap up the telecast. “Trent, that is such a low shot. You wait until I have no response, you throw something out I can’t respond to. You accused me of a felony here tonight — you better have very good evidence. And I’d like to challenge you to produce that evidence that somehow I’ve committed a felony. If that’s how you’re going to work in the Senate, the people of Utah are going to be very disappointed.”

The pair of candidates did not shake hands after the debate concluded, though Curtis could be heard saying “cheap shot” as he passed Staggs’ podium.

After the debate, Staggs told reporters he made a “factual statement” about Curtis and was not accusing the congressman of a felony and when asked by KSL.com if he was accusing the congressman of insider trading, Staggs said: “Look, what I’ve said is, on the same day the company was given a grant, he traded stock.”

Curtis didn’t dispute the stock purchase — he disclosed purchasing between $1,001 and $15,000 of Abbot stock to the House clerk in 2020 — but said he’s since divested of such investments, after trying several things to “isolate myself from criticism” about trading stocks as a member of Congress. KSL.com reported last year the congressman sold up to $15,000 of First Republic Bank stock as the bank was on the verge of collapse, though a spokesman said the sale was made by a broker without input from Curtis.

“That was a cheap shot,” Curtis said of Staggs’ comments following the debate. “I think the thing that’s unfortunate about it is, Mr. Staggs, his whole campaign is about the dirtiness of Washington and how he’s going to go fix that. And I think he really showed his hand. … Let’s be straight up. If you feel that way let’s say it, but don’t do what you did.”

It wasn’t the only attack Curtis, the perceived frontrunner, took from his opponents. Former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson told reporters the Senate race appears to be “for sale,” criticizing millions of dollars that have been spent in favor of Curtis.

“To be honest, the thing that’s been absent from all the reporting on this race, that’s been absent from all the discussion about this race, is the amount of special interest money that’s been spent on John Curtis’ campaign,” he said. “You’ve got close to $7 million of East Coast special interest money, and it looks to me like there’s this banner kind of waving over the state of Utah that says: ‘U.S. Senate seats for sale.’ And I don’t think that’s right.”

Although Wilson himself loaned his campaign at least $2 million, he said “there’s a big difference” between that and the money spent on Curtis through super PACs.

“I’m not going to be apologetic for the record amount of money that I raised in the first six months of my campaign from Utahns,” he said of his own fundraising. “Those are people that know me, wanted me to be back in Washington and I think still do.”

Curtis himself said at least two-thirds of his own campaign donations have come from Utahns, and said he can’t control super PAC spending or coordinate with those groups.

“Let’s admit it,” he said, “there’s some jealousy in some of those comments. Who wouldn’t want that type of money coming to support them? Let’s also be very clear. People know what they’re going to get with John Curtis more than any other candidate up here.”

Recent polling shows Curtis with a plurality of support, trailed by Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Wilson and businessman Jason Walton, but at least a third of voters are still undecided.

The debate, hosted by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, was one of the last chances for each candidate to stand out, as primary ballots have already been mailed to registered voters.

The contest caps off a full day of debates, after candidates vying for the Republican nominations for Congressional Districts 1 and 2 squared off earlier in the day at PBS Utah, in the Eccles Broadcast Center on the University of Utah campus.

Statewide candidates for attorney general and governor will debate Tuesday, and five Republican candidates for the 3rd Congressional District will go head-to-head Wednesday evening.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Image released as part of a drafted plan to reimagine downtown into an "experience zone." (Smith En...

Lindsay Aerts

SEG downtown plans include new hotel, housing, jumbotron and ‘experience’ plaza

Smith Entertainment Group executive Mike Maughan sat down for an interview with KSL's Lindsay Aerts on Monday to discuss the group's plans for downtown's revitalization.

57 minutes ago

Four Utah Republicans competing to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate squared off...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from Utah GOP candidates fighting to replace Romney

The KSL Investigators put claims from Republican candidates for U.S. Senate through the KSL Truth Test. Here are the facts, context and details you’ll need to get a better picture of the issues.

1 hour ago

Paul Miller, left, and Blake Moore during a 1st Congressional District GOP primary debate at the Ec...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Where Rep. Blake Moore, Paul Miller stand on federal spending, Ukraine aid

Things occasionally got chippy during the 1st Congressional District Republican debate between Rep. Blake Moore and challenger Paul Miller Monday, as the candidates distinguished themselves on their approach to federal spending and foreign aid to Ukraine.

7 hours ago

Rusty Cannon, president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, moderates a discussion with United State...

Suzanne Bates, Deseret News

Poll: Rep. Curtis has sizable lead in Utah Senate primary, but a third of GOP voters still undecided

Four candidates are vying for the seat held by Sen. Mitt Romney, who announced late last year he wouldn’t run for reelection.

7 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, May 20, 2024 in New Yo...

Associated Press

In the rough: Felony convictions could cost Trump liquor licenses at 3 New Jersey golf courses

New Jersey's attorney general's office is looking into whether Donald Trump's recent felony convictions in New York make him ineligible to hold liquor licenses

8 hours ago

Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at t...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Rep. Celeste Maloy, Colby Jenkins clash over congressional spending votes

Rep. Celeste Maloy defended her congressional tenure during a GOP primary election debate Monday, while the challenger Colby Jenkins tried to paint her as "ceding" to Democrats.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

John Curtis gets the frontrunner treatment during Senate GOP primary debate