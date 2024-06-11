On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Sandy

Jun 11, 2024

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SANDY — Police say a 67-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a car Monday night.

Lt. Carriger with the Sandy Police Department said the driver was going west on 10600 South and went to turn right onto 1300 East but did not see the man, who was crossing the road in a crosswalk.

The man who was struck by the car was taken to an area hospital.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Carriger said there was no suspicion of impairment but officers were investigating if distracted driving might have played a factor in the crash.

