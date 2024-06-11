Cedar City working to protect family of bald eagles

CEDAR CITY— Bald eagles often spend their winters in Cedar City but migrate north for the summer. However, one pair has decided to stay.

The bald eagles have nested in an old, dead, cottonwood tree for almost two decades. The pair usually has two eaglets but this year, they produced three.

“This year, they are en route to fledge three, which is pretty darn good for bald eagles,” said Danielle Finlayson a wildlife biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “Two is generally their max. If it’s a really good year, they’ll fledge three.”

She said the city took steps to protect the nesting family.

“The city did just put up some signs around the nest saying that … these [eagles] are protected, and there’s a buffer,” she said.

According to Finlayson, the eaglets are full-grown and will take flight any day now.

“So, these ones are not fledged yet. They are coming close,” she said. “They’re getting big though … They’re full-sized and they’ve got most of their feathers in.”

Finlayson said the bald eagles are the only nesting pair in Iron County as they are usually not found in the area at this time of year.