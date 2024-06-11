Delta Center To Host NBA & NHL Draft Parties In June

On the Site:
Jun 11, 2024, 10:37 AM

SALT LAKE CITY— The Smith Entertainment Group is making Delta Center the place to be this summer as it prepares to host NBA and NHL draft parties later this month. Both draft parties will be free and open to the public.

The 2024 NBA draft is on Wednesday, June 26, while the 2024 NHL draft is on Friday, June 28.

RELATED: Smith Calls Acquiring NHL Team ‘As Aggressive, Crazy As Anything’ In Career

Both drafts will be broadcast live on the in-arena video board, and fans will be able to view never-before-seen interviews with current players and front-office executives from both franchises. SEG will provide family-friendly entertainment, giveaways, a live DJ, appearances from team dancers, and select Jazz and Utah NHL players.

RELATED; Commissioner Gary Bettman Shares First Impressions Of NHL Team In Utah

Doors will open at 5 p.m. MT on Wednesday, June 26, and the event will last until the conclusion of the first round. Utah holds the No. 10, No. 29, and No. 32 overall picks in the 2024 NBA draft.

The state’s first-ever Utah NHL Draft Party will begin at 4 p.m. MT on Friday, June 28, and last until the end of the first round. The Utah NHL franchise owns the No. 6 overall pick in the first round and 13 picks in the 2024 NHL draft.

Parking will be available at Park Place, across from the arena’s main entrance.

How can I buy tickets to Utah’s NHL team?

Season tickets are available to individuals who placed a deposit on a first-come, first-serve basis. SEG is still accepting season ticket deposits at NHLinUtah.com. Season tickets are available in full-season, half-season, and mini-plan options. Single-game tickets will be available later in the summer.

RELATED: SEG Announces Season Tickets Sale Date For Utah’s NHL Team

Follow NHL in Utah With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah hockey here.

