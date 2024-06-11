SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football has a big task in 2025 with their recruiting class to replace what will likely be remembered by fans as “all-time great” talent for the Utes.

With the likes of Cam Rising, and Brant Kuithe among others expiring their eligibility and trying their hand at the NFL, expect the 2025 recruiting class for the Utes to be bigger than it has been the past few years.

To make it easier to follow along with all the comings and goings that happen with modern recruiting be sure to follow along with our 2025 Utah Football signing class tracker that will be updated regularly as commits come in.

Utah Football’s 2025 Signing Class As Of 6/11/24

First and foremost I want thank my Heavenly Father for blessing me with the life I have and the gifts he has given me. I am grateful to my parents, family and coaches for supporting me and helping me throughout my recruiting journey. So with that being said, I am excited to… pic.twitter.com/SJg5Aqen5a — Taniela NELA Key Tupou (@NelaKeyTupou) February 21, 2024

