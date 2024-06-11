WEST VALLEY CITY — A veteran’s house was getting a swift makeover Monday as bank workers volunteered their after-hours time on nearly 30 home improvement service projects in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, as part of a local banks’ “paint-a-thon.”

The effort at the home of Randy and Virginia Nielsen was part of Zions Bank’s 32nd annual “paint-a-thon.”

“We just have a great time giving back to the community and it’s actually one of the guiding principles of the organization—to support the communities that we serve,” said Jamie Issowits, a human resources manager helping with the painting at the Nielsen home. “I think this is my 15th year doing the paint-a-thon.”

Issowits said the projects generally benefitted those with lower incomes, the elderly and military veterans.

Nielsen is a veteran of the Vietnam War who the bank said was referred by Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services.

“It’s just a good opportunity to spend time together and do something nice for some people who are just good, genuine people,” said Marc Nadauld, director of Human Resources Information System and payroll.

Several workers brought their families to help paint Monday evening.

“It’s going to be really pretty when it’s done,” said Lauri Welch as she stood next to a fresh coat of blue paint.

Zions Bank said this year’s paint-a-thon involved more than 2,100 volunteers at 28 properties in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

Seventy-five workers alone were lending their time this week to the project at the Nielsen home.

Nielsen and his wife were pleased with the look of the work. Randy said he thought the color would “stand out” in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of seniors that are in need of change and a little bit of help,” Virginia Nielsen said. “I think it’s great.”