CRIME

Death warrant signed for Cedar City man convicted of 1998 murder

Jun 11, 2024, 1:09 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — The Utah Department of Corrections shared new details Tuesday about the execution warrant for Taberon Honie.

The Department of Corrections walked the media through the processes and what the public can expect in the coming months. 

Honie was convicted in 1999 of aggravated murder for the July 9, 1998, killing of Claudia Benn, 49.

Honie, then 22 years old, smashed through the glass patio door at Benn’s house when she was home with her three granddaughters and daughter, according to court documents.

He is schedule to be put to death by lethal injection in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2024.

The last execution to be performed in the state was in 2010 when Ronnie Lee Gardner was put to death by firing squad.

 At the time, the state prison was located in Draper. Now that the state prison has moved, there will be different logistics.

The Department of Corrections broke down what to expect following the 5th District Court judge signing an execution warrant for Honie on Monday, a man who was sentenced to death in 1999.

 A few details

 On Aug. 7, the day before the execution members of the media who want to be on premises and are approved can arrive at 5 p.m.

“There will be locations for both those in favor of the death penalty and those who oppose it to protest their views,” said Glen Mills, spokesperson for the Department of Corrections.

Protesting will have a designated area, which will take place in the area of 7800 West and 700 North.

​On Friday, the Utah Department of Corrections sent a statement clarifying which drugs would be used for a lethal injection and said it had secured the drugs in anticipation of the hearing.

“State statute and our department policy indicate the use of sodium thiopental or an equally or more effective combination of drugs. Sodium thiopental is widely unavailable. We have worked with our medical professionals who are confident that the drug combination that we shared with you all last week will be equally or more effective,” said Brian Redd, executive director.

Redd said Honie did not choose what kind of execution; therefore, the judge defaulted to lethal injection.

The use of the death penalty was effectively suspended by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1972, but reinstated four years later, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center.

Since then, seven people have been executed in Utah, including four by lethal injections and three by firing squads, said Mills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

