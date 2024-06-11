60 in 60: #56 Weber State’s Brayden Wilson (Defensive End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at No. 56 is Weber State‘s defensive end Brayden Wilson.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Weber State’s Brayden Wilson

Wilson is the fifth player and becomes the first Weber State Wildcat to find his name on this year’s 60 in 60 list.

The junior defender played under head coach Daniel Coats at Farmington High, earning first-team All-State recognition and twice earned all-region honors. Wilson ended his prep career with 108 tackles, 27 sacks, and 24 tackles for a loss. Along with his prowess on the gridiron, Wilson is an accomplished rugby player. He was nationally ranked in the sport and earned a spot on Team USA’s international rugby team.

9⃣4⃣ days until #94 Brayden Wilson and the Wildcats kickoff the 2024 season! 🏈#WeAreWeber x @BraydenWilson20 pic.twitter.com/w776XMBlMr — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) May 29, 2024

Wilson recorded one tackle as a true freshman during the abbreviated 2021 spring season before taking on a more significant role as a redshirt freshman in 2022. Wilson recorded 28 tackles, including seven for a loss and one sack, while helping Weber State to a 10-win season.

The Kaysville, Utah native started all 11 games for the Wildcats in 2023, earning second-team All-Big Sky recognition. Wilson led the conference and finished 11th in the country with 16.5 tackles for a loss. He was sixth in the Big Sky and 27th nationwide with 7.5 quarterback sacks. Wilson recorded a season-high eight tackles against Utah and Cal Poly.

He enters the year with 81 career tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, and 8.5 sacks.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2024, for the third year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

