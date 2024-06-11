SPANISH FORK — One of the two girls critically injured while crossing the street in Spanish Fork has died of her injuries, police said.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said Reagan died Monday night. KSL is withholding her last name at the request of her family.

On May 18, the two teens were hit by a car while crossing the intersection at 2300 E. Canyon Road.

Family members identified the girls with first names only as 12-year-old Olivia and 13-year-old Reagan. Their families said they were best friends.

Both the girls had serious, critical injuries and were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital. Olivia returned from the hospital on May 28 and remains at home recovering.

A GoFundMe* for Reagan states, “Tonight at 5:22pm Reagan was able to end 3 horrible weeks of suffering and join her Father in Heaven. She had 90 min from the removal of life support to be able to donate her organs. She fought until the end and at 88 min she left us. She was able to donate her organs and tissues. To know that other suffering children will be able to live, to see, to walk is the only joy in any of this. To say she will be missed is the understatement of the year. I love you Reagan and miss you forever until we meet again.”

Residents have expressed concern about the intersection where the two girls were hit and said they have witnessed several other “close calls.” Since the collision, the city has announced they would put in a traffic light at the intersection where the girls were hit.

