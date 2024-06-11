Jazz Remember Late Bees Broadcaster Steve Klauke

On the Site:
Jun 11, 2024, 2:06 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz shared their condolences after the sudden passing of Salt Lake Bees and Weber State Athletics voice Steve Klauke.

“The Utah Jazz family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of Steve Klauke, voice of the Salt Lake Bees for three decades, longtime member of the Jazz broadcast team, and father to Jazz equipment manager, Adam Klauke,” the Jazz wrote on social media.

“A legendary sports broadcaster, Steve was admired and loved by many. He will be greatly missed, and his contributions will continue to have an indelible impact on the Utah sports community. Our thoughts are with Adam, Steve’s wife, Sue, and their daughter, Lisa.”

Donovan Mitchell Shares Condolences For Steve Klauke

Former Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell shared his condolences for the Klauke family after the tragic news.

“Man keeping his family in my prayers,” Mitchell wrote on social media.

Klauke’s son Adam has been with the Jazz organization since 1999, and was named the 2020-21 David “DH” Nordstrom Equipment Manager of the Year.

Beginning in 1991, Klauke was the host the Jazz pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows.

Klauke was named the voice of the Salt Lake Buzz (later the Stingers and Bees) in 1994, a title he held for the next 29 seasons.

The Illinois native retired last September after calling his 29th Salt Lake Bees season.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

