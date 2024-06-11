Renovation managers give updates on Salt Lake Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Temple renovation managers have given updates on the project. They come after four and a half years of construction.

Andy Kirby, the director of historic projects for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, joined the Church News Podcast. He said they’ve excavated and built new footings around the foundation for strength.

“We’ve placed base isolators,” he said. “Which are large mechanical devices that allow the temple to move less than the Earth in an earthquake,” Kirby said.

He said the expanded support system for the Salt Lake Temple increased space for rooms.

“For example, we will have two baptistries,” he said. “And, we will have twelve additional sealing rooms.”

Brent Roberts, the project’s managing director, expressed that part of their goal is to honor and maintain the historic beauty of pioneer craftsmanship.

“We have brought back millwork that will feel like the Salt Lake Temple,” Roberts said.

Some crews have worked 12 hour days, six days a week.