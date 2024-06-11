Davis County deputies arrest suspected serial child predator

SALT LAKE CITY — A Payson resident is behind bars, arrested by Davis County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of eight counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Alan Brower Bassett, 75, was arrested by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, following what it said is a years-long investigation, with accusations dating back to the 1980s and involving more than five specified victims while he lived in Fruit Heights. Court documents said he admitted to abusing children.

According to the filed indictment, Bassett sexually assaulted at least five victims, all between the ages of 5 and 10, from 1977 to 1989. Detectives did not provide statements from additional victims.

These incidents occurred in multiple locations. These locations include Bears Canyon while on a hike, at Bassett’s home, and other areas around Salt Lake County, Utah County, Davis County, and Idaho.

The indictment states that these incidents were first reported to the DCSO in September 2020, including other victims who were not identified in the indictment.

During interviews with detectives, Bassett admitted to sexually abusing “many” neighborhood children while living in Davis County but could not recall the total list of victims.

“It has been 40 years that some of these victims have sought justice, and we’re happy to tell these victims that Alan Bassett is off the streets,” Chief Deputy Taylor West said. “We remain committed to seeking justice for all victims, regardless of the time that has passed.”

Bassett is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail on suspicion of eight counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child, a second-degree felony.