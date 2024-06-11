On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Joey Chestnut out of July 4 hot dog eating contest due to deal with rival brand

Jun 11, 2024, 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

FILE - A person holds a sign with Joey Chestnut's face during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of Ju...

FILE - A person holds a sign with Joey Chestnut's face during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island, July. 4, 2023. Organizers announced on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, that Chestnut won’t compete in this year’s competition due to a contract dispute. (Yuki Iwamura, AP, File)

(Yuki Iwamura, AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CEDAR ATTANASIO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — America’s perennial hot dog swallowing champion won’t compete in this year’s Independence Day competition due to a contract dispute, organizers said Tuesday.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, 40, has been competing since 2005 and hasn’t lost since 2015. At last year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest he downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

But Major League Eating event organizer George Shea says Chestnut is moving away from the contest due to a contract dispute.

“We love him, the fans love him,” Shea said, adding that “He made the choice.”

Shea says Chestnut struck a deal with a competing brand — a red line for the Nathan’s-sponsored event — but did not elaborate. He said the dispute came down to exclusivity, not money.

“It would be like Michael Jordan saying to Nike, ‘I’m going to represent Adidas, too,’” Shea said.

Chestnut did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through his website.

Chestnut has long dominated the competition. Those vying for second place in the past might have renewed hope to swallow their way to first place this year, including international competitors on the eating circuit.

Last year’s 2nd place winner was Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, Massachusetts, who downed 49 dogs. Third place went to Australia’s James Webb with 47. That was far from Chestnut’s best effort: his record was 76 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021.

In 2010, Japanese eating champion Takeru Kobayashi, Chestnut’s then-rival, also stopped competing in the annual bun fight due to a contract dispute with Major League Eating. Kobayashi crashed the contest in a T-shirt reading “Free Kobi” and was arrested. He was sentenced to 6 months’ probation. Kobayashi announced his retirement from the sport last month.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

More adults are buying more Lego building sets for themselves. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Lavinsky/Sta...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Adults are flocking to the toy aisle even more than preschoolers

Adults bought more toys for themselves than for any other age group last quarter for the first time ever, surpassing toys for even the historically-dominant preschooler market.

3 hours ago

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 11: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by his wife M...

Randall Chase, Claudia Lauer, Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial.

7 hours ago

The family of a Caldwell woman who planned the details of her own funeral discovered she was buried...

Keith Burrell, CNN

Idaho family plans to sue after loved one was buried in wrong grave

(CNN) — The family of a Caldwell, Idaho woman who planned the details of her own funeral discovered she was buried in the incorrect spot when they arrived for the funeral. The city didn’t have adequate contact information and had to pick a different spot because of a tree root running through the plot. “My […]

20 hours ago

Hunter Biden arrives to federal court with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, Monday, June 10, 2024, in...

Claudia Lauer, Michael Kunzelman, Randall Chase and Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial begin deliberating whether he’s guilty of federal firearm charges

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial began deliberating Monday whether the president’s son is guilty of federal firearms charges over a revolver he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was addicted to crack cocaine.

20 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, May 20, 2024 in New Yo...

Associated Press

In the rough: Felony convictions could cost Trump liquor licenses at 3 New Jersey golf courses

New Jersey's attorney general's office is looking into whether Donald Trump's recent felony convictions in New York make him ineligible to hold liquor licenses

23 hours ago

The Virginia woman was the first person attacked by a shark in Walton County on June 7. She was bit...

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Virginia woman attacked by shark in Florida ‘continues to make progress,’ church says

A Virginia woman critically injured in a shark attack along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Friday "continues to make progress," according to an update from her church.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Joey Chestnut out of July 4 hot dog eating contest due to deal with rival brand