On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search and rescue respond to Provo River four times in 48 hours, officials say to stay away

Jun 11, 2024, 5:16 PM

The Provo River is overflowing its banks with heavy spring runoff, causing trail closures. Official...

The Provo River is overflowing its banks with heavy spring runoff, causing trail closures. Officials are warning the public to stay away. (Matt Johnson, KSL TV)

(Matt Johnson, KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

PROVO — The Provo River is overflowing its banks with heavy spring runoff, causing trail closures. Officials are warning the public to stay away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Johnson (@ksl_matt)

According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, teams have been called to the river four times in the last 48 hours.

One particular rescue happened Tuesday at 12:51 p.m. when a family of seven was tubing the lower Provo River and their tubes flipped. The family included a 4-year-old child and a 1-year-old child.

Fortunately, the family was able to get to shore and SAR responded to assist them back up the river and make sure everyone was accounted for.

Provo City posted on social media, “The Provo River is running high and fast please stay away from the river and use caution along all river crossings. Respect all closures and barricades.”

Because of these high levels, the following areas are closed:

  • Geneva Road undercrossing
  • Frontrunner undercrossing
  • 2230 N undercrossing
  • Canyon Glen bridge

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

From left: Lisa Rasmussen Opfar, Dave Rasmussen and Chad Rasmussen....

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts

‘The Letter Season 2’: The Tether

The story comes full circle, and we find out whether the last of the Rasmussen kids will forgive their dad’s killer. You’ll also hear from Amy (and others) about what this struggle was all for.

55 minutes ago

The Angel Moroni statue sits atop the Salt Lake Temple as thousands begin gathering at the Conferen...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Renovation managers give updates on Salt Lake Temple

Salt Lake Temple renovation managers have given updates on the project. They come after four and a half years of construction.

2 hours ago

Mark Shipley pictured during his time in the Navy while stationed on Coronado Island, California. (...

Mary Culbertson

Utah actor honored by Hugh Jackman for his contribution to actors all over the U.S.

An actor and owner of a gallery theater settled down in Utah and affected theater communities nationally. Recently, he was honored by Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

2 hours ago

One of the two girls critically injured while crossing the street in Spanish Fork has died of her i...

Eliza Pace

‘She fought until the end’: teen hit at Spanish Fork intersection dies of injuries

13-year-old Reagan, who was hit at a Spanish Fork intersection with her friend, has died.

3 hours ago

A 8th District Court judge signed an execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie on Monday, a man who ...

Karah Brackin

Death warrant signed for Cedar City man convicted of 1998 murder

The Utah Department of Corrections shared new details Tuesday about the execution warrant for Taberon Honie.

4 hours ago

Steve Klauke at Smith's Ballpark....

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees, Weber State broadcaster Steve Klauke dies at 69

Longtime Salt Lake Bees and Weber State broadcaster Steve Klauke has reportedly passed away at the age of 69.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Search and rescue respond to Provo River four times in 48 hours, officials say to stay away