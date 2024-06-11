Search and rescue respond to Provo River four times in 48 hours, officials say to stay away

PROVO — The Provo River is overflowing its banks with heavy spring runoff, causing trail closures. Officials are warning the public to stay away.

According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, teams have been called to the river four times in the last 48 hours.

One particular rescue happened Tuesday at 12:51 p.m. when a family of seven was tubing the lower Provo River and their tubes flipped. The family included a 4-year-old child and a 1-year-old child.

Fortunately, the family was able to get to shore and SAR responded to assist them back up the river and make sure everyone was accounted for.

Provo City posted on social media, “The Provo River is running high and fast please stay away from the river and use caution along all river crossings. Respect all closures and barricades.”

Because of these high levels, the following areas are closed:

Geneva Road undercrossing

Frontrunner undercrossing

2230 N undercrossing

Canyon Glen bridge