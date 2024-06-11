On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Boy rescued from Provo River, marking fourth rescue response this week

Jun 11, 2024, 5:47 PM | Updated: 10:25 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE AND GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A 14-year-old boy was rescued from the Provo River Tuesday afternoon. According to the Provo police department, the boy has special needs.

According to a release from the Provo police department, the boy went into the river at Riverside Park in Provo.

The department reported that while officials were “readying their rescue,” a bystander got in the river and held on to the boy until rescuers could pull him out.

“(It is) an absolutely astounding rescue for sure,” Provo Fire Department Capt. Jeanie Atherton said.

Medics checked on the boy before he returned to his family.

“This [river flow] doesn’t look bad but it’s moving fast enough that had we not got him where we did, it gets a little quicker, more turbulent, there are more things in the water that he could get hung up on and he was not wearing a life jacket. So we absolutely could have had a bad outcome with this call.” Capt. Atherton said.

“While we commend the passer-by for assisting in this rescue, we want to stress that conditions are very dangerous right now, and we do not recommend anyone entering the water without safety equipment,” the release said. “We are grateful for a successful outcome for both parties.”

As peak flow in rivers and streams is still yet to come, officials are warning the public to stay away.

“Stay out of the water, period. There is no reason to go near it, there is no reason to go in it.  If you’re hot, go to a public pool.” Capt. Atherton said.

Search and rescue respond to Provo River four times in 48 hours, officials say to stay away

 

