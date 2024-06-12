On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

‘Stop calling me names.’ Gabby Petito letter to Brian Laundrie signals tensions prior to road trip

Jun 11, 2024, 6:46 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signa...

calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signaling tensions between the couple prior to the 2021 road trip that would end with Laundrie killing his 22-year-old fiancée. (gabspetito, Instagram via CNN) Newsource

(gabspetito, Instagram via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAKIN ANDONE AND JEAN CASAREZ, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Gabby Petito once asked Brian Laundrie to stop calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signaling tensions between the couple prior to the 2021 road trip that would end with Laundrie killing his 22-year-old fiancée.

“Brian, you know how much I love you. So (and I’m writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names because we’re a team and I’m here with you,” Petito wrote in the undated letter, included among 366 pages of records from the FBI’s investigation of the case. “I’m always going to have your back.”

‘I’m frustrated’

“You in pain is killing me,” Petito writes. “I’m not trying to be negative but I’m frustrated there’s not more I can do.”

While it’s unclear when the letter was written, Petito references plans to work together on the van that they would later take on the trip, which ended late in the summer of 2021 with Petito’s disappearance. She was found more than a week after her parents reported her missing, strangled in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. The coroner determined she had been dead for three to four weeks before being found.

By that time, Laundrie – who returned to his parents’ North Port, Florida, home without Petito – had vanished into a nature reserve, leading to a weekslong manhunt. His remains were eventually found alongside a number of his personal items, including a notebook in which the FBI said he admitted killing Petito. A medical examiner determined he died by suicide.

Hundreds of pages

Petito’s letter to Laundrie makes up just two of the hundreds of pages included in the FBI documents published on a website where the agency shares records released in response to Freedom of Information Act requests.

A number of the documents are redacted, but they outline the FBI’s efforts to trace the couple’s movements around the time of Petito’s disappearance reported on Sept. 11, 2021, recounting interviews with witnesses and descriptions of surveillance footage captured at gas stations and stores across the US.

Also included are scores of photographs of items recovered by authorities after the execution of a search warrant on September 20, 2021, including Petito’s letter to Laundrie. The address where the warrant was executed is redacted, but the records indicate they stemmed from an investigation in North Port.

Moments and issues

Asked about the letter, Steven Bertolino, an attorney for Laundrie’s parents, told CNN Tuesday that Petito and Laundrie “both had their moments and had their issues.”

“This is a tragedy that I’ve said all along that has affected two families,” he said, describing a “lopsidedness” that has taken a “toll” on his clients.

“There are always two sides to every story but as of this moment, there has only been one side put out there and that’s the side that everybody’s running with,” Bertolino said.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Petito’s parents for comment on the letter.

There is no context for Petito’s letter, and it’s unclear why the couple was at odds when she wrote it. But it appears to foreshadow strains in the relationship that would spill out into the open over the course of their trip, perhaps most notably in Moab, Utah, where police body camera footage captured the pair two weeks before Petito’s death.

Moab Police Department

The incident – now at the heart of a lawsuit by Petito’s parents against the Moab Police Department – occurred after a witness “saw Brian hit Gabby,” according to an amended complaint filed earlier this year.

The footage shows Moab police officers talking to Petito and Laundrie, who admitted having a fight in which Petito said she struck her fiancé first. The officers let the couple go after they agreed to spend the night apart.

The lawsuit claims the officers improperly concluded Petito was the “primary” aggressor despite injuries to her face, failing to recognize that Petito’s attempt to take responsibility for the altercation was an “obvious” sign she was a victim of domestic abuse.

“The purpose of this lawsuit is to honor Gabby’s legacy by demanding accountability and working toward systemic changes to protect victims of domestic abuse and violence and prevent such tragedies in the future,” James W. McConkie, an attorney for Petito’s parents, said in a statement when the lawsuit was first filed.

The city of Moab has previously said its officers “acted with kindness, respect, and empathy” toward Petito, noting they “are not responsible” for her death.

“The attorneys for the Petito family seem to suggest that somehow our officers could see into the future based on this single interaction. In truth, on Aug. 12, no one could have predicted the tragedy that would occur weeks later and hundreds of miles away, and the City of Moab will ardently defend against this lawsuit,” the city said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Davis County deputies arrest suspected serial child predator

After a multi-year investigation, a Payson resident is behind bars, having been arrested on suspicion of eight counts of sexual abuse of a child

4 hours ago

A 8th District Court judge signed an execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie on Monday, a man who ...

Karah Brackin

Death warrant signed for Cedar City man convicted of 1998 murder

The Utah Department of Corrections shared new details Tuesday about the execution warrant for Taberon Honie.

8 hours ago

A West Jordan man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Halloween party in 2021 has been...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

West Jordan man found guilty in 2021 Halloween party homicide

A West Jordan man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Halloween party in 2021 has been found guilty of murder.

1 day ago

Springville police Officers preparing to break down the front door of Ruby Franke's Springville hom...

Michael Houck

Body camera shows Springville officers breaking into Ruby Franke’s home after children found in Ivins

Body camera footage shows the police response to Ruby Franke's Springville house after her two children were found emaciated and hurt in Ivins on Aug. 30, 2023. 

1 day ago

A 8th District Court judge signed an execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie on Monday, a man who ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah judge signs execution warrant for Cedar City man convicted in 1998 murder

A Utah judge signed an execution warrant Monday for Taberon Dave Honie, setting his date for lethal injection on Aug. 8.

1 day ago

FILE — Cars at the Salt Lake City International Airport. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Police: Man arrested for assault at Salt Lake airport tried to grab officer’s gun

A man arrested for assault at the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday tried to grab a police officer's gun and succeeded in grabbing a Taser while officers tried to subdue him, police said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

‘Stop calling me names.’ Gabby Petito letter to Brian Laundrie signals tensions prior to road trip